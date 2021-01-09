Left Menu
Development News Edition

NFL-Ravens' Wild Card mission? Stop Derrick Henry

"It's really important to be able to run the ball in the red zone, and then the ability to extend plays is really critical, which, of course, (Tannehill) can do very well." The former Dolphins quarterback is coming off of a prolific, 3,819-yard season - one of his strongest yet - with seven interceptions and 33 touchdowns.

Reuters | Updated: 09-01-2021 07:20 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 07:20 IST
NFL-Ravens' Wild Card mission? Stop Derrick Henry

The Baltimore Ravens' elaborate defensive agenda in Sunday's Wild Card matchup against the Tennessee Titans could possibly boil down to a singular objective: Stop Derrick Henry.

The leading rusher during the regular season by an enormous margin, the Titans' ferocious running back earned a spot in the NFL's "2,000-yard club," an elite group of just eight running backs to cross that threshold in one season, and presents perhaps the biggest threat to Baltimore's postseason ambitions. "It's the greatest challenge every play. Let's make no mistake about it – he's the best running back in football," Baltimore defensive coordinator Don Martindale told reporters this week. "We know it. He knows it. We're just getting ready to go for the challenge ahead on Sunday."

The Titans ended the Baltimore Ravens' playoff run a year ago in a 28-12 shock AFC Divisional game upset over the heavily favored number-one seed, in which Henry ran for 195 yards and even tossed a three-yard touchdown pass in an inspired bit of red zone trickery. With a top-10 rushing defense that allowed an average of 18.9 points per game this season, the 11-5 Ravens hope not to repeat history in Tennessee on Sunday, and help their fleet-footed, 2019 league MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson clinch his first-ever playoff win.

"They're one of the top teams for a reason," said head coach John Harbaugh, who has heaped praise on Titans' quarterback Ryan Tannehill's play-action abilities as well. "It's really important to be able to run the ball in the red zone, and then the ability to extend plays is really critical, which, of course, (Tannehill) can do very well."

The former Dolphins quarterback is coming off of a prolific, 3,819-yard season - one of his strongest yet - with seven interceptions and 33 touchdowns. "They do a good job of moving around and getting open on the extended play and scramble. Of course, (Tannehill) keeps the ball a lot of times down inside the 10-yard line," Harbaugh told reporters. "So, all of those things are why they're so good. It's going to be up to us to try to get them stopped."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

Health News Roundup: Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients; UK extends England entry ban to travellers from 11 African countries for COVID variant and more

UK local government pension group raises concerns over Rio, BHP Arizona mine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Twitter deletes new Trump tweets on @POTUS, suspends campaign account

Twitter Inc on Friday deleted new tweets posted by U.S. President Donald Trump on official government account POTUS and suspended the account of his presidential campaign, after booting his personal account off the platform permanently.Trum...

Veteran Quiroz earns 2nd career ATP Tour win at Delray Beach

Qualifier Roberto Quiroz overcame a shaky stretch in the first set to beat American Noah Rubin 7-6 1, 6-3 in the opening round of the Delray Beach Open.Quiroz led 5-3, lost serve twice and then rallied, dominating the tiebreaker on Friday. ...

Judge blocks dramatic overhaul of U.S. asylum system from taking effect

A U.S. federal judge in California on Friday blocked the Trump administration from implementing a new rule that would have dramatically reshaped the U.S. asylum system and restricted asylum eligibility for immigrants seeking refuge in the U...

Soccer-Duff steps down from Ireland coaching role

Former Chelsea winger Damien Duff has stepped down from his role as one of Irelands assistant coaches, the countrys football association FAI said. The 41-year-old, who was capped 100 times by Ireland, was appointed to manager Stephen Kennys...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021