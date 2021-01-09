Left Menu
Warne, Symonds in troubled waters after derogatory comments about Labuschagne

Former Australian cricketers Shane Warne and Andrew Symonds find themselves in troubled waters after making derogatory comments about Marnus Labuschagne.

Australia batsman Marnus Labuschagne (Photo/ ICC Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Former Australian cricketers Shane Warne and Andrew Symonds find themselves in troubled waters after making derogatory comments about Marnus Labuschagne. The duo was set to commentate on Friday's Big Bash League (BBL) match between Adelaide Strikers and Melbourne Renegades and they were seemingly unaware that the feed was live on Kayo, the streaming arm of Fox Sports, ESPNCricinfo reported.

The start of the BBL clash was delayed due to the third Test match between Australia and India taking place in Sydney. It was then that Warne and Symonds were caught talking about Labuschagne and the duo did not hold back by any stretch of the imagination. As per ESPNCricinfo, the conversation kicked off with Warne suggesting that Labuschagne should be brought on to bowl. However, Symonds then used the term "ADD", presumed to be attention deficit disorder, in relation to Labuschagne.

Warne then took a jibe at the young Australian batsman for his mannerisms when he bats. Symonds then in the final part of the segment referred to be giving Labuschagne "the hogpile" which means a group of people jumping on each other. The footage has now gone viral on social media and Kayo has issued a statement to apologise for the incident. "Our stream started early and caught some unacceptable comments. On behalf of @kayosports and the commentary team, we unreservedly apologise," Kayo wrote on Twitter.

Labuschagne is currently part of the Australian team in the ongoing Sydney Test and even scored 91 runs in the first innings of the Pink Test. (ANI)

