AIFF rectifies referee's on-field decision, overturns Fox's red card

Updated: 09-01-2021 14:11 IST
SC East Bengal defender Danny Fox will be available for Saturday's Hero Indian Super League (ISL) clash against Bengaluru FC as his red card in the 1-1 draw with FC Goa has been overturned by the All Indian Football Federation (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee.

The AIFF body reviewed video clippings of the incident upon the club's appeal against the decision and was satisfied there was neither any intentional serious foul or violent conduct on Fox's part.

On-field referee decisions are usually not to be reviewed unless there is persuasive evidence that there has been gross error apparent, negligence, arbitrariness, malice, or bad faith in arriving at such decision, as per CAS charter.

The committee was convinced that Fox's sending off after his sliding tackle on FC Goa's Alexander Romario Jesuraj ''was an error apparent on the part of the referee and called for rectifying the same in the interests of fair play'' and necessitated overturning of the red card and the subsequent one-match ban.

Fox is now eligible for selection in SC East Bengal's 10th round encounter against Bengaluru FC at the JL Nehru Stadium in Margao.

