Soccer-West Brom sign goalkeeper Lonergan on short-term deal

Lonergan, who will provide cover for Sam Johnstone, is West Brom's second signing of the January transfer window after the West Midlands club brought in Scottish midfielder Robert Snodgrass from West Ham United on Friday. "Albion have signed experienced goalkeeper Andy Lonergan on a short-term contract until the end of the season," West Brom said in a statement https://www.wba.co.uk/news/lonergan-arrives-albion, adding that the 37-year-old is available for Saturday's FA Cup third-round game at Blackpool.

West Bromwich Albion have signed ex-Preston North End and Bolton Wanderers goalkeeper Andy Lonergan on a short-term deal until the end of the season, the Premier League club said on Saturday. Lonergan, who will provide cover for Sam Johnstone, is West Brom's second signing of the January transfer window after the West Midlands club brought in Scottish midfielder Robert Snodgrass from West Ham United on Friday.

"Albion have signed experienced goalkeeper Andy Lonergan on a short-term contract until the end of the season," West Brom said in a statement https://www.wba.co.uk/news/lonergan-arrives-albion, adding that the 37-year-old is available for Saturday's FA Cup third-round game at Blackpool. West Brom are second-bottom of the standings, with eight points from 17 games and six points from the safety zone.

