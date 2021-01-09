Left Menu
Youth played a big role in fighting coronavirus pandemic: Kiren Rijiju

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju feels the young brigade of the country has played a huge role in battling the coronavirus pandemic.

Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Sports Minister highlighted the importance of youngsters ahead of the 'National Youth Day' which is celebrated on January 12. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Saturday, India's cumulative coronavirus positivity rate has further dropped to 5.79 per cent and there are only 2.15 per cent active cases out of the overall infections.

Rijiju said in times of crisis the youth of the country has always stood tall in front of any troublesome situation and thanked the young guns for saving the country from the deadly virus. "Whenever any crisis came in, the youth always stood in front of the line during the coronavirus pandemic. We have to understand the contribution of youngsters," Rijiu told ANI.

"Our recovery rate is good. COVID warriors, youth volunteers have contributed in a big way from the border to the city with our medical team and this is why I want to share my happiness with the youngsters and I want to thank them for saving our country," he added. Last month, the Sports Minister had launched the second edition of the Fit India Cyclothon. The mega cycling event was held from December 7 to December 31.

The Sports Minister emphasised the importance of being fit and said if a person is physically fit he can handle the upcoming challenges more easily. "For any challenges, you have to be equipped with your strengths. If you are not physically fit, if you are not mentally prepared then you can't handle the challenges," he said.

"Any challenges are to be faced with full confidence and that will come only when you are fully prepared and I am very happy that the Fit India movement has been successful because we have seen if you are physically fit and strong your immunity system will also become very strong to face any problem," Rijiju opined. Commenting on the launch a series of special films promoting 10 indigenous sports of the country under the Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat initiative, Rijiju said: "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat which is something which has to be in the thought process of every Indian. If you are not united, how can we be strong so India has to be united as one nation," said Rijiju.

"This National Youth festival which we are celebrating on January 12 will focus on underlining the importance of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat because every youth of our nation is coming together to celebrate the National Youth Day," Rijiju added. The Sports Minister reiterated that it was important to make everyone fit and said that the young guns of the country must work hard to make the nation proud.

"My message to the youth of our country is very very simple. Be a good citizen, be hard working, be disciplined and make the country proud and to make India a great nation you have to contribute and you have to be strong. If you are weak you cannot contribute. If you are strong, physically fit, mentally fit, if you are hardworking, you will be a very important citizen and you are going to make India a great nation and proud nation," Rijiju signed off. (ANI)

