Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fit-again Ishan Porel banking on IPL experience to perform in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Bengal's pace spearhead Ishan Porel wants to utilise the experience he gained in the 13th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) to perform well in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 09-01-2021 21:55 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 21:55 IST
Fit-again Ishan Porel banking on IPL experience to perform in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
Bengal's pace spearhead Ishan Porel (Image: CAB). Image Credit: ANI

Bengal's pace spearhead Ishan Porel wants to utilise the experience he gained in the 13th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) to perform well in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Porel was a part of Kings XI Punjab in the last year's IPL however the bowler didn't get a chance to play for the KL Rahul-led side.

The fast bowler feels he has learned a lot from the mega event in UAE and will bank upon the experience to do well in the upcoming T20 tournament. "I have worked more fitness that I can be fit and available for all the matches and hopefully I will do well in the tournament. IPL experience has been good, the aim was to learn and gain experience out of it and I feel now as a player I have matured a bit," said Porel in a video released by Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB).

"Unfortunately I didn't get a game but nonetheless I have learned a lot from IPL and hopefully I will utilise all the learning in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy and help my team to win," he added. The 22-year-old bowler had travelled as a nets bowler with the Virat Kohli-led India contingent to Australia but had to return back home due to an injury.

Porel has recovered and is fully charged to fire on all the cylinders in the tournament after a nine-month layoff. "Rehab process has been very good. After coming back from Australia, I directly went to NCA. I was there almost for 20 days and after coming back I am feeling and pretty much confident that I will do well in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy," said Porel.

"I miss the Bengal T20 league, it was a great initiative taken by CAB under those circumstance to make a tournament happen but right now fully charged and raring to go for Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy and I hope Bengal as a team will good this year in the tournament," he added. India's domestic season kicks off from Sunday with the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament. An upbeat Bengal side will be eager to start on a winning note when they take on a well-prepared Odisha in their campaign opener at JU Second Campus ground in Kolkata. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

Health News Roundup: Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients; UK extends England entry ban to travellers from 11 African countries for COVID variant and more

UK local government pension group raises concerns over Rio, BHP Arizona mine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

TMC doesn't represent Bengali culture, BJP represents it: J P Nadda

Taking a swipe at the TMC foraccusing it of trying to destroy the Bengali culture, BJPnational President J P Nadda on Saturday said Chief MinisterMamata Banerjee headed Trinamool Congress never representedthe Bengali culture rather symbolis...

Suriname President proposes visa-free movement of people between India and his country

President of Suriname Chandrikapersad Santokhi on Saturday pitched for free movement of people between India and his country as he favoured greater bilateral trade and cultural ties. In an address at the virtual Pravasi Bharatiya Divas cele...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NBA roundup LeBron James, Lakers edge BullsLeBron James had 28 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, and the Los Angeles Lakers held on for a 117-115 victory over the visiting Chicag...

Madhavsinh Solanki, Congressman who dominated Gujarat politics before BJP's rise

A scribe-turned-politician whowent on to become chief minister of Gujarat four times, amaster strategist whose famous KHAM formula ensured alandslide victory for the Congress in 1985 and an avidreader-- Madhavsinh Solanki was a formidable p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021