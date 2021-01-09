Fit-again Ishan Porel banking on IPL experience to perform in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Bengal's pace spearhead Ishan Porel wants to utilise the experience he gained in the 13th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) to perform well in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Porel was a part of Kings XI Punjab in the last year's IPL however the bowler didn't get a chance to play for the KL Rahul-led side.

The fast bowler feels he has learned a lot from the mega event in UAE and will bank upon the experience to do well in the upcoming T20 tournament. "I have worked more fitness that I can be fit and available for all the matches and hopefully I will do well in the tournament. IPL experience has been good, the aim was to learn and gain experience out of it and I feel now as a player I have matured a bit," said Porel in a video released by Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB).

"Unfortunately I didn't get a game but nonetheless I have learned a lot from IPL and hopefully I will utilise all the learning in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy and help my team to win," he added. The 22-year-old bowler had travelled as a nets bowler with the Virat Kohli-led India contingent to Australia but had to return back home due to an injury.

Porel has recovered and is fully charged to fire on all the cylinders in the tournament after a nine-month layoff. "Rehab process has been very good. After coming back from Australia, I directly went to NCA. I was there almost for 20 days and after coming back I am feeling and pretty much confident that I will do well in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy," said Porel.

"I miss the Bengal T20 league, it was a great initiative taken by CAB under those circumstance to make a tournament happen but right now fully charged and raring to go for Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy and I hope Bengal as a team will good this year in the tournament," he added. India's domestic season kicks off from Sunday with the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament. An upbeat Bengal side will be eager to start on a winning note when they take on a well-prepared Odisha in their campaign opener at JU Second Campus ground in Kolkata. (ANI)

