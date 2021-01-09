Left Menu
Development News Edition

Resilient SC East Bengal pile further misery on Bengaluru FC

The Kolkata side created a couple of chances before the half-hour mark and nearly extended their lead.Ankit sent in a perfect cross into the box, but Narayans diving finish diverted it wide.

PTI | Margao | Updated: 09-01-2021 22:20 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 22:16 IST
Resilient SC East Bengal pile further misery on Bengaluru FC
The Kolkata team is now unbeaten in their last five games, while BFC's misery continued with their fourth consecutive defeat this season. Image Credit: Pixbay

Matti Steinmann's first-half strike proved to be the difference as SC East Bengal beat Bengaluru FC 1-0 to record their second win of the Indian Super League here on Saturday.

The Kolkata team is now unbeaten in their last five games, while BFC's misery continued with their fourth consecutive defeat this season.

Erik Paartalu returned to the Bengaluru starting XI after serving his one-match suspension as Naushad Moosa made four changes in his first game as interim coach. While Udanta Singh was also in the first XI, Moosa handed first start to the defenders Parag Srivas and Ajith Kumar.

SCEB made just one change with Jacques Maghoma replacing Aaron Amadi-Holloway. Skipper Daniel Fox made the line-up after his red card against FC Goa was earlier overturned.

Bengaluru had early chances in the game but struggled to get the goals. First, it was Sunil Chhetri, whose lob-shot over the rival defence was easily dealt with by Debjit Majumder. Cleiton Silva soon had a chance to put his side ahead in the 15th minute. But the Brazilian failed to direct his header at the goal after Juan Antonio González had pushed Parag Shrivas' long throw-in in the box.

Steinmann put SCEB in the lead in the 20th minute with a fine outside-foot finish. Ankit Mukherjee's cross was not dealt with cleanly by Ajith and Juanan and it found Narayan Das on the left. Narayan then played a low cross to Steinmann who scored his third of the season.

SCEB were in total control of the game at this point and made Bengaluru chase shadows. The Kolkata side created a couple of chances before the half-hour mark and nearly extended their lead.

Ankit sent in a perfect cross into the box, but Narayan's diving finish diverted it wide. Minutes later, another chance went begging for SCEB, as Harmanpreet Singh couldn't get to the end of Ankit's through the pass.

Bengaluru put up a much-improved performance in the second half. Chhetri played a one-two with Kristian Opseth and on entering the box tried his luck with a powerful strike but his effort was saved by Debjit.

Clearly the better side in the second half, Bengaluru continued with their dominance but a goal eluded them. At the hour mark, it was Chhetri once again with a ferocious strike from outside the box, but Debjit refused to let it past. Bengaluru piled on the pressure in the final minutes, but SCEB's defence stood tall to deny their opponents an equaliser.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

Health News Roundup: Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients; UK extends England entry ban to travellers from 11 African countries for COVID variant and more

UK local government pension group raises concerns over Rio, BHP Arizona mine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

TMC doesn't represent Bengali culture, BJP represents it: J P Nadda

Taking a swipe at the TMC foraccusing it of trying to destroy the Bengali culture, BJPnational President J P Nadda on Saturday said Chief MinisterMamata Banerjee headed Trinamool Congress never representedthe Bengali culture rather symbolis...

Suriname President proposes visa-free movement of people between India and his country

President of Suriname Chandrikapersad Santokhi on Saturday pitched for free movement of people between India and his country as he favoured greater bilateral trade and cultural ties. In an address at the virtual Pravasi Bharatiya Divas cele...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NBA roundup LeBron James, Lakers edge BullsLeBron James had 28 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, and the Los Angeles Lakers held on for a 117-115 victory over the visiting Chicag...

Madhavsinh Solanki, Congressman who dominated Gujarat politics before BJP's rise

A scribe-turned-politician whowent on to become chief minister of Gujarat four times, amaster strategist whose famous KHAM formula ensured alandslide victory for the Congress in 1985 and an avidreader-- Madhavsinh Solanki was a formidable p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021