Play disrupted after India players complain of abuse from crowd

During the second session of the fourth day on Sunday, India players huddled in the centre after Siraj, standing at the square leg boundary, complained of abuse after being hit for two consecutive sixes by Cameron Green in his over.

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 10-01-2021 09:57 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 09:47 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Play was halted for a few minutes on the fourth day of the third Test between India and Australia after the visiting players complained of abuse from the crowd at the Sydney Cricket Ground here on Sunday. It was a day after a drunk spectator at the SCG allegedly directed racial abuse at Indian players Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. The BCCI has lodged a complaint with the ICC. During the second session of the fourth day on Sunday, India players huddled in the centre after Siraj, standing at the square leg boundary, complained of abuse after being hit for two consecutive sixes by Cameron Green in his over. This prompted the security personnel to enter the stands and look for the mischief monger before a group of people was asked to leave the stands. The umpires also intervened and were seen chatting with the players. No objects were directed at the players though.

Cricket Australia ''unreservedly'' apologises to Indian team for alleged racial abuse by some spectators during ongoing 3rd Test in Sydney.

Cricket Australia unreservedly apologises to Indian team for alleged racial abuse by some spectators during ongoing 3rd Test in Sydney....

