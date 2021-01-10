Left Menu
Awaiting ICC's investigation in racial abuse matter, strongest measure to be taken: CA

Sean Carroll, Cricket Australia's Head of Integrity and Security on Sunday said that strict action will be taken against the section of fans who hurled racial slurs at Indian pacers Mohammad Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah.

ANI | Sydney | Updated: 10-01-2021 10:33 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 10:33 IST
Sean Carroll, Cricket Australia's Head of Integrity and Security on Sunday said that strict action will be taken against the section of fans who hurled racial slurs at Indian pacers Mohammad Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah. The second session on day four of the Pink Test between India and Australia at the SCG witnessed high drama after Siraj along with India skipper Ajinkya Rahane had a word with umpire Paul Reiffel regarding the unruly behaviour of the crowd. Visuals on television indicated that there were some words spoken for Siraj who was fielding near the boundary rope. Both the umpires then had a word with each other and the police then asked a group of men to leave the stand.

"Cricket Australia condemns in the strongest terms possible all discriminatory behaviour. If you engage in racist abuse, you are not welcome in Australian cricket," said Carroll, Cricket Australia's Head of Integrity and Security in an official release. "CA is awaiting the outcome of the International Cricket Council's investigation into the matter reported at the SCG on Saturday. Once those responsible are identified, CA will take the strongest measures possible under our Anti-Harassment Code, including lengthy bans, further sanctions and referral to NSW Police. As series hosts, we unreservedly apologise to our friends in the Indian cricket team and assure them we will prosecute the matter to its fullest extent," he added.

Kerrie Mather, Venues NSW's Chief Executive also said CCTV footage was being reviewed to assist the ICC investigation. "At the SCG, we pride ourselves on welcoming anyone and everyone in a safe and inclusive environment. We are taking this extremely seriously. If those involved are identified, they will be banned from the SCG and all Venues NSW properties under our act," said Mather. The Indian team on Saturday lodged an official complaint after the crowd at the SCG racially abused Bumrah and Siraj over the second and third day of the ongoing Pink Test.

On Saturday, a BCCI official in the know of developments told ANI that the Indian cricket board stands with the boys as such behaviour is "unacceptable". "The tour has surely turned sour and the last thing you expect in a civilized society is racial abuse. The ICC (International Cricket Council) and Cricket Australia need to be very responsive to this as the possible alternatives are not very pleasant for cricket, especially during the present circumstances. The Sydney Test has now become an acid test for CA interim CEO Nick Hockley and we are in complete solidarity with our boys. Racial abuse is unacceptable," the official explained.

Sources aware of developments in the team said that the bowlers initially brought the matter up with stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane before the team went into a huddle with the coaching staff led by Ravi Shastri and decided that this sort of behaviour should not and will not be ignored. India has been set a target of 407 to win the third Test at the SCG. (ANI)

