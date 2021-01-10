Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-Thomas apologises after using anti-gay slur at Sentry

World number three Justin Thomas said he was deeply apologetic after using a homophobic slur during the third round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii on Saturday. I deeply apologise to anyone and everybody who I offended and I'll be better because of it," he added. Thomas fired an eagle and six birdies on Saturday for a five-under 68.

Reuters | Updated: 10-01-2021 11:06 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 11:06 IST
Golf-Thomas apologises after using anti-gay slur at Sentry

World number three Justin Thomas said he was deeply apologetic after using a homophobic slur during the third round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii on Saturday. Thomas, the defending champion at the $6.7 million event, missed a five-foot putt on the fourth hole after which he uttered the slur which was picked up by a television microphone.

"There's just no excuse," the 27-year-old American told Golf Channel. "There's absolutely no reason for me to say anything like that. It's terrible. It's not the kind of person that I am." "I need to do better. I deeply apologise to anyone and everybody who I offended and I'll be better because of it," he added.

Thomas fired an eagle and six birdies on Saturday for a five-under 68. He heads into Sunday's final round in a tie for fifth place at 17 under, four shots behind leaders Ryan Palmer and Harris English.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ANALYSIS-Facebook and Twitter crackdown around Capitol siege is too little, too late

Google suspends Parler from Play Store; Apple threatens to ban it

FACTBOX-Details of airplane and airline in Indonesia crash

Google pulls 'Parler' from its app store after Capitol violence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Person wearing uniform in 'malicious' video on farm protest retired in 2018, says Army

After a malicious video over farmers protest by a person in an unauthorised Army uniform circulated on social media, the Indian Army has said that the soldier retired in August 2018. A malicious video over farmers protest, by a retired sold...

Cities key to India's post-pandemic growth: WEF study

Cities have borne the maximum brunt of the COVID-19 outbreak but they will also be key to Indias post-pandemic growth as they account for nearly 70 per cent of the countrys GDP and an average of 25-30 people migrate to cities from rural are...

Basketball-Lin signs G League contract with Santa Cruz Warriors

Jeremy Lin has signed for Golden State Warriors G League affiliate, Santa Cruz Warriors, ahead of the 2020-21 season, the team said on Saturday. Lin spent the 2019-20 season with the Chinese Basketball Associations Beijing Ducks and guided ...

Cipla recalls over 5.8 lakh packets of gastric ulcer treatment drug in US

Drug major Cipla is recalling over 5.8 lakh packets of a drug for the reduction in the occurrence of gastric ulcers from the US market, as per a report by the US Food and Drug Administration.The drug major is recalling esomeprazole magnesiu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021