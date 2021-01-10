Left Menu
I just want to concentrate on coaching Chelsea, says Lampard

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has said that he just wants to concentrate on coaching Chelsea and is not worried as to what is being said about him outside.

ANI | London | Updated: 10-01-2021 12:20 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 12:20 IST
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has said that he just wants to concentrate on coaching Chelsea and is not worried as to what is being said about him outside. Chelsea has been struggling for form off-late and the side has been able to win just one in their last six games and as a result, speculation has started to rise regarding the fate of Lampard.

"All I want to concentrate on is the job at hand, I can't control everything and I certainly don't want to rely on what's happened in the past What I see right now in terms of the position of the club, a month ago everything was rosy. Now everything - and very quickly - is negative. I have to look positively and things I can't control outside of that I feel are a waste of time," Goal.com quoted Lampard as saying. "I have felt huge support from this club in the period I've been back as a manager. As a player, I felt huge support for 13 years and, in the end, I left the club because they wanted to move onto other things. I understand what football is. I understand the demands and expectations. So I don't think I have earned the right for anything that takes me out of that situation. All I can do is be honest with how I see things," he added.

Lampard was a legendary player for Chelsea during his playing days and he was appointed as the coach in 2019. However, Lampard believes his stature as a player would have no impact on him staying longer as the coach. "I understand there is work to be done here and the position we are in. The young players had a tough year last year and with the new players coming in this year who are expected to produce at a young age immediately, there are going to be challenges," said Lampard.

"I don't think that should give me a head start. I'm here and I think the job I did last season, to finish fourth, was a huge positive given the constraints. After that, I need to go again," he added. Chelsea is currently at the ninth position in the Premier League standings with 26 points from 17 matches. The side will next take on Fulham in the Premier League on January 16. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

