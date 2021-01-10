Arteta 'gutted' after Martinelli injured his ankle

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said that he was "gutted" to hear that Gabriel Martinelli injured his ankle during warm-up that left the Brazilian forward in a lot of pain. Martinelli was a last-minute withdrawal for Arsenal ahead of Saturday's FA Cup third-round tie against Newcastle United which the Gunners won 2-0 at Emirates Stadium.

Martinelli had been in line to start but was quickly removed from the starting line-up, with Reiss Nelson entering in his stead. "I am gutted. I was in my office before the game and one of the coaches came in and said that Gabi hurt himself, that he twisted his ankle," Goal.com quoted Arteta as saying.

"I went to the medical room and he was in tears. It didn't look good. He was in a lot of pain and we're gonna have to see how he is. He was in pain so I imagine we're not gonna have good news with him," he added. Arteta added that he should be going for a scan on Sunday.

"We really want to know what's going on. He's a character and he wants to play the next game. He doesn't care and can handle pain but I don't know. Hopefully, there is nothing too serious but to start with, it didn't look too good," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)