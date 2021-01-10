Left Menu
Depleted West Indies squad arrives in Bangladesh at start of tour

PTI | Dhaka | Updated: 10-01-2021 21:38 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 21:38 IST
Depleted West Indies squad arrives in Bangladesh at start of tour

A 38-member West Indies touring party arrived in Bangladesh's capital, Dhaka, on Sunday morning.

These players will only be allowed to train after two coronavirus tests and three days of isolation in their hotel.

The first international side to arrive in Bangladesh since the Covid-19 outbreak, West Indies are scheduled to play three one-day games and two Tests Matches against their hosts. AP BSBS

