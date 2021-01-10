Left Menu
Development News Edition

BCCI, CA to take action against offenders to send out message against racism

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Cricket Australia have agreed that action needs to be taken against the offenders to send out a "strong message" that racism does not have a place in cricket, BCCI Treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal said on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2021 21:44 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 21:44 IST
BCCI, CA to take action against offenders to send out message against racism
BCCI logo . Image Credit: ANI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Cricket Australia have agreed that action needs to be taken against the offenders to send out a "strong message" that racism does not have a place in cricket, BCCI Treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal said on Sunday. "The BCCI has taken up the matter strongly with the concerned authority. BCCI Secretary, Jay Shah, spoke to Cricket Australia Chairman Earl Eddings and expressed his concern over the incidents and both agreed that action needs to be taken against the offenders to send out a strong message that racism and discrimination do not have a place in our great sport and in any walk of society," Dhumal said in a statement.

Earlier, BCCI secretary Jay Shah had informed, via Twitter, that Cricket Australia has ensured him of strict action against the offenders. "Racism has no place in our great sport or in any walk of society. I've spoken to @CricketAus and they have ensured strict action against the offenders. @BCCI and Cricket Australia stand together. These acts of discrimination will not be tolerated. @SGanguly99 @ThakurArunS," Shah tweeted. The Indian team on Saturday lodged an official complaint after the crowd at the SCG racially abused Bumrah and Siraj over the second and third day of the ongoing Pink Test. The crowd did not stop on day four of the ongoing Pink Test as Siraj along with India skipper Ajinkya Rahane had a word with umpire Paul Reiffel regarding the unruly behaviour of the crowd.

Visuals on television indicated that there were some words spoken for Siraj who was fielding near the boundary rope. Both the umpires then had a word with each other and the police then asked a group of men to leave the stand. Sean Carroll, Cricket Australia's Head of Integrity and Security, on Sunday said that strict action will be taken against the section of fans who hurled racial slurs at Indian pacers Mohammad Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah. "Cricket Australia condemns in the strongest terms possible all discriminatory behaviour. If you engage in racist abuse, you are not welcome in Australian cricket," said Carroll, Cricket Australia's Head of Integrity and Security in an official release.

"CA is awaiting the outcome of the International Cricket Council's investigation into the matter reported at the SCG on Saturday. Once those responsible are identified, CA will take the strongest measures possible under our Anti-Harassment Code, including lengthy bans, further sanctions and referral to NSW Police. As series hosts, we unreservedly apologise to our friends in the Indian cricket team and assure them we will prosecute the matter to its fullest extent," he added. The International Cricket Council (ICC) also "strongly condemned" reported incidents of racism and have offered Cricket Australia all necessary support in investigating the incidents. "Under the ICC Anti-Discrimination policy, Cricket Australia will now be required to investigate the issue and provide a report to the ICC on the incident and any action taken to ensure the issue has been dealt with appropriately," ICC said in a statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ANALYSIS-Facebook and Twitter crackdown around Capitol siege is too little, too late

Google suspends Parler from Play Store; Apple threatens to ban it

FACTBOX-Details of airplane and airline in Indonesia crash

Google pulls 'Parler' from its app store after Capitol violence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Senior Delhi Police officers meet farmer leaders

Senior Delhi Police officers including Deputy Commissioner of Police Northwest Vijayanta Arya on Sunday met representatives of farmer unions protesting against the Centres agricultural reforms.The meeting came days ahead of Republic Day whe...

Greeks escape lockdown for the beach as winter temperatures soar

Greeks headed to beaches and public parks on Sunday as a rare January heat wave offered a respite from the coronavirus lockdown that has thrown life across Europe into disarray.With temperatures in Athens set to reach 23 Celsius 73.4 Fahren...

Son of Delhi cop killed in Batla House encounter complains he was beaten by group of men: Police

The son of a Delhi police officer, who was killed in the Batla House encounter here in 2008, has alleged that he was beaten by a group of men, officials said on Sunday. Police said the owner of a shop, where the incident occurred, alleged t...

'Wonder Woman 1984' Stays Atop Domestic Box Office

By Rebecca Rubin LOS ANGELES, Jan 10, Variety.com - Wonder Woman 1984 led domestic box office charts for the third straight weekend without much in the way of competition. The superhero sequel nabbed 3 million between Friday and Sunday, bri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021