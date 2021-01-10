Soccer-Dortmund's Witsel ruled out for months with torn Achilles
Borussia Dortmund midfielder Axel Witsel will be sidelined for several months after tearing his Achilles tendon in their 3-1 victory over RB Leipzig, the club said on Sunday. The Belgium international was taken off after 30 minutes of the match on Saturday after falling to the ground without any other player near him. "He tore his Achilles tendon," Dortmund said in a statement.Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 10-01-2021 22:21 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 22:20 IST
Borussia Dortmund midfielder Axel Witsel will be sidelined for several months after tearing his Achilles tendon in their 3-1 victory over RB Leipzig, the club said on Sunday. The Belgium international was taken off after 30 minutes of the match on Saturday after falling to the ground without any other player near him.
"He tore his Achilles tendon," Dortmund said in a statement. Dortmund, who face Sevilla in the Champions League round of 16 next month, are fourth in the Bundesliga, five points behind leaders Bayern Munich and three adrift of second-placed RB Leipzig.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bayern Munich
- Belgium
- Achilles
- Champions League
- RB Leipzig
- Dortmund
ALSO READ
Belgium tightens COVID-19 controls with tests for all travellers
Belgium to get half the Pfizer vaccine doses it ordered for January
Belgium's coronavirus deaths hit 20,000, still among world's highest per capita
Rallying-Belgium replaces Britain on world championship calendar
Belgium's COVID-19 death toll tops 20,000