Sports News Roundup: LaMelo Ball youngest with triple-double in Hornets' win; Bills earn first postseason win since 1995 and more

NBA roundup: LaMelo Ball youngest with triple-double in Hornets' win

Rookie LaMelo Ball had a triple-double, the youngest player in NBA history to do so, as the host Charlotte Hornets stretched their winning streak to three games by defeating the Atlanta Hawks 113-105 on Saturday night. Terry Rozier scored 23 points and P.J. Washington added 22 points for Charlotte, which also defeated the Hawks in Atlanta on Wednesday.

NFL roundup: Bills earn first postseason win since 1995

Josh Allen passed for 324 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another and the second-seeded Bills recorded its first playoff victory since 1995 with a 27-24 win over the visiting and seventh-seeded Colts in an AFC wild-card game in Orchard Park, N.Y. Stefon Diggs caught six passes for 128 yards and a touchdown, Dawson Knox also had a scoring reception and Tyler Bass kicked two field goals as Buffalo snapped a six-game postseason skid. The Bills' opponent in the divisional round will be determined on Sunday.

Sagan would choose Tour over Olympics

Triple world champion Peter Sagan will favour the Tour de France over the Olympics should he be forced to choose between the two flagship events of the 2021 season, the Slovak said on Sunday. Reports have said athletes may have to quarantine ahead of the Tokyo Games, and with the Tour finishing less than a week before the scheduled road race, cyclists could face a tough choice.

Alpine skiing: American Ford taken to hospital after heavy crash

American skier Tommy Ford was flown to a hospital after suffering a heavy crash in a World Cup giant slalom at Adelboden, Switzerland on Saturday. Ford, with one giant slalom win in 12 seasons on the World Cup circuit, crashed three gates from the finish after going wide into rough snow beside the course and landing on his head.

Qualifier Harrison stuns top seed Garin at Delray Beach

American qualifier Christian Harrison, ranked 789th in world tennis, stunned top seed Cristian Garin of Chile 7-6(3) 6-2 on Saturday at the Delray Beach Open in Florida to book a maiden quarter-final spot in his injury-plagued career. The 26-year-old reached a ranking of 162 in 2013 but has seen his career flag due to eight surgeries.

Aitken hopes to put South Korea back on Formula One map

British-Korean driver Jack Aitken, overwhelmed by the response he received from fans in South Korea after his Formula One debut last year, hopes to use his newfound support to catch the eye of teams looking to tap into the East Asian market. Aitken made his F1 debut for Williams at the Sakhir Grand Prix as a replacement for George Russell, who stood in for Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Lin signs G League contract with Santa Cruz Warriors

Jeremy Lin has signed for Golden State Warriors' G League affiliate, Santa Cruz Warriors, ahead of the 2020-21 season, the team said on Saturday. Lin spent the 2019-20 season with the Chinese Basketball Association's Beijing Ducks and guided them to the semi-finals before they lost to eventual champions Guangdong Southern Tigers. He left the team in September.

Serena, Osaka to join top men in Adelaide ahead of Australian Open

Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka will join Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic in playing a pre-Australian Open warm-up exhibition in Adelaide after serving their quarantine in the South Australian city, Tennis Australia (TA) said on Saturday. The "A Day at the Drive" event will take place at the city's Memorial Drive Tennis Centre on Jan. 29, a week before the delayed Grand Slam gets underway at Melbourne Park. 80% want Tokyo Games cancelled or delayed: Japanese survey

About 80% of people in Japan say this year's Tokyo Olympics should be cancelled or delayed as worries mount about a record surge in coronavirus cases across the country, a Kyodo News poll showed on Sunday. The survey found 35.3% want the Games to be cancelled and 44.8% favoured another delay. The world's biggest multi-sports event, postponed last year due to the pandemic, is scheduled to be held from July 23-Aug. 8 in the Japanese capital.

Thomas apologizes after using anti-gay slur at Sentry

World number three Justin Thomas said he was deeply apologetic after using a homophobic slur during the third round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii on Saturday. Thomas, the defending champion at the $6.7 million event, missed a five-foot putt on the fourth hole after which he uttered the slur which was picked up by a television microphone.

