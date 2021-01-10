Left Menu
Development News Edition

10-man Kerala Blasters ride on Murray's late brace to stun Jamshedpur FC

Facundo Pereyra swung a delicious cross into the box for Costa, who got ahead of Jamshedpur keeper TP Rehenesh and headed home.Jamshedpur rallied soon after conceding the lead and would go on to restore parity from a set-piece after Lalruatthara fouled Alexandre Lima in a dangerous area outside the box.

PTI | Vasco | Updated: 10-01-2021 22:32 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 22:32 IST
10-man Kerala Blasters ride on Murray's late brace to stun Jamshedpur FC

Kerala Blasters put up an inspired show to beat Jamshedpur FC 3-2 for their second win of the Indian Super League season here on Sunday.

Kerala Blasters took the lead through Costa Nhamoinesu (22nd) but his goal was neutralised by Nerijus Valskis (36th) before the half-time break. Jordan Murray then scored a brace (79th and 82nd) to hand Kerala three points.

Valskis pulled one back for Jamshedpur in the 84th minute.

Jamshedpur started strong and should have bagged the lead as early as the 4th minute after some delightful build-up play. Valskis did well to hold the ball and found Mobashir Rahman, whose cross found Jadhav but the youngster's effort deflected off the post.

Seven minutes later, Kerala got a gilt-edged opportunity which was the best chance of the opening half. Gary Hooper put Murray through on goal with a decisive pass that split open the Jamshedpur backline. But with only the keeper to beat, the Australian skewed his shot over the bar.

However, Kerala soon made amends for the early miss as they broke the deadlock from a set-piece. Facundo Pereyra swung a delicious cross into the box for Costa, who got ahead of Jamshedpur keeper TP Rehenesh and headed home.

Jamshedpur rallied soon after conceding the lead and would go on to restore parity from a set-piece after Lalruatthara fouled Alexandre Lima in a dangerous area outside the box. Valskis curled his free-kick over the wall and into the top bottom corner past Kerala custodian Albino Gomes, ending his three-match goalless streak.

Jamshedpur dominated proceedings after the restart, making constant raids into the opposition box but couldn't find a way. The best chances fell for Jackichand Singh, who struck the woodwork twice.

Kerala were reduced to ten men just after the hour mark after Lalruatthara was shown a second yellow card for a rash tackle.

But despite being a man down, two defensive errors from Jamshedpur helped Kerala gain an advantage. They took the lead from a set-piece. After Jessel Carneiro's throw-in was cleared away poorly by Stephen Eze, Pereyra won the ball and tested Rehnesh from close range. The ball fell to Murray on the rebound and he scored a tap-in. A decisive blunder from Rehenesh three minutes later allowed Murray to score again, seeing the shoulders drop in the Jamshedpur dugout.

Valskis got on the scoresheet again to revive Jamshedpur's hopes of a comeback. The striker buried his header into the net from Mobashir's cross to cut short his side's deficit. But in the end, his goal came a little too late as Kerala went home with the three points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ANALYSIS-Facebook and Twitter crackdown around Capitol siege is too little, too late

Google suspends Parler from Play Store; Apple threatens to ban it

FACTBOX-Details of airplane and airline in Indonesia crash

Google pulls 'Parler' from its app store after Capitol violence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

SAD targets Punjab govt over Delhi-Katra Expressway project

Shiromani Akali Dal SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday asked the Congress government in Punjab to not cheat farmers by initiating land acquisition process for the Delhi-Katra expressway project which gives an award of Rs 9.67 lakh ...

Senior Delhi Police officers meet farmer leaders

Senior Delhi Police officers including Deputy Commissioner of Police Northwest Vijayanta Arya on Sunday met representatives of farmer unions protesting against the Centres agricultural reforms.The meeting came days ahead of Republic Day whe...

Greeks escape lockdown for the beach as winter temperatures soar

Greeks headed to beaches and public parks on Sunday as a rare January heat wave offered a respite from the coronavirus lockdown that has thrown life across Europe into disarray.With temperatures in Athens set to reach 23 Celsius 73.4 Fahren...

Son of Delhi cop killed in Batla House encounter complains he was beaten by group of men: Police

The son of a Delhi police officer, who was killed in the Batla House encounter here in 2008, has alleged that he was beaten by a group of men, officials said on Sunday. Police said the owner of a shop, where the incident occurred, alleged t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021