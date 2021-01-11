Cricket-Fourth India test locked in for Brisbane - Cricket Australia

India have agreed to travel to Brisbane this week to play the fourth test, Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley said on Monday, ending a week of uncertainty around the match. Reports that the tourists were reluctant to travel to Queensland because of the level of quarantine they might have to endure had persisted throughout the week of the ongoing third test in Sydney.

"The fourth test will be at the Gabba, as planned," Hockley told SEN Radio. "I had a call last night from the BCCI secretary and he confirmed we are good to travel to Brisbane on Tuesday.

"On the basis of yesterday's discussions we are full steam ahead to play the fourth test at the Gabba." The Queensland government announced on Monday that the three-day lockdown of greater Brisbane imposed to contain an outbreak of a more contagious strain of COVID-19 would end at 6pm local time (0800 GMT).

State Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk also announced that the crowd for the 42,000-capacity Gabba ground would be capped at 50% for the final match of the India series, which starts on Friday. (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

