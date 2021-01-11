Left Menu
Soccer-Solskjaer hopes to have Pogba, Lindelof and Shaw back for Liverpool game

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hopes to have midfielder Paul Pogba and defenders Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw back from injury for their Premier League game against Liverpool on Sunday.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hopes to have midfielder Paul Pogba and defenders Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw back from injury for their Premier League game against Liverpool on Sunday. The trio missed the FA Cup third-round win over Watford at the weekend and are doubtful for Tuesday's league game at Burnley. Solskjaer's side have 33 points from 16 games and will move above leaders Liverpool if they avoid defeat at Turf Moor.

Asked in a news conference if the three players can be ready for Burnley and Liverpool, Solskjaer said: "I hope so, I hope all of them for Liverpool, definitely. "I'm not sure if they'll make the Burnley one."

United have won eight and drawn two of their last 10 matches to close in on champions Liverpool but Solskjaer said it was far too early to talk about a title challenge. "We're not even halfway through the season yet," Solskjaer said. "Every game in the Premier League is a challenge, is a test. Every game gives you a different test.

"Watford gave us a test. Burnley is one test, Liverpool is another, then you go to Fulham (Jan. 20), which is a different test again. "No one will remember how the league table looked like on Jan. 12 2021."

