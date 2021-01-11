Soccer-Talking points from the Bundesliga weekend

Talking points from the Bundesliga weekend: BAYERN PROBLEMS

Bayern Munich have conceded 24 goals in 15 league games this season, their worst record since 1981, but their defensive problems look here to stay. The Bavarians' high pressing game is physically demanding and with virtually no pre-season, the players, who won five titles in 2020, are now often slow to get back.

There are also sloppy passes, lost possession and individual mistakes as in Bayern's 3-2 loss to Borussia Moenchengladbach on Friday after they had led 2-0. With defenders Niklas Suele, Benjamin Pavard and David Alaba out of form and Alphonso Davies still a way from his best following injury, coach Hansi Flick will need to find a quick fix for his team who are still two points clear at the top of the standings.

NEW HOPPE Schalke 04 have found a new poster boy in American teenager Matthew Hoppe after he scored a hat-trick in the 4-0 victory over Hoffenheim which ended their 30-game winless run in the league.

The 19-year-old is hoping their first league win in 12 months will help turn the season around as they battle relegation. "We have a strong team. We have been through a very difficult period and now we have a new-found confidence that can help us turn this win into some momentum," Hoppe said.

"I hope that we can maintain that self-belief and pick up some more wins to help us stay up." FREIBURG RECORD

Freiburg have been known to punch above their weight but their current five-game winning run is their best ever and their 5-0 demolition of Cologne meant Christian Streich's team are also the best in Europe over the last five match days. No other club in the top five European leagues has a better record than Freiburg's 15 points and 16-2 goals but Streich wants to keep their feet on the ground ahead of their game against Bayern on Sunday.

"It was just a good day against Cologne but nothing more. We should all calm down," Streich said.

