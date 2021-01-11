Deccan Gladiators - Top Team of Season 4 T10 league in Abu Dhabi

Left Menu
11-01-2021
New Delhi, [India] : A newfangled decennium has set in and the cricket fever is sky-high. Deccan Gladiators are all set to ride on the winning wave at the T10 League starting on 28th January in Abu Dhabi. With the change in helm this year, Gladiators will be striving to seize the trophy. They have previously proved their metal by running up to finals in the last season.

West Indian Powerhouse KIERON POLLARD, mighty all-rounder, 15 times T20 Champion, will be the captain of the Gladiators this year, replacing Shane Watson. The team is a perfect mix of experience and international talent. Openers Mohammad Shahzad, a veteran of 151 matches, and Bhanuka Rajapaksa will set the ball rolling in an explosive fashion, followed by the bankable Colin Ingram. The bowling department is well taken care of by the Iconic player, spinner Sunil Narine, the ever reliable, Imran Tahir and Sri Lankan sensation WaninduHasaranga, who bagged the “Man of The Tournament” title in 2020 for Lanka Premier League. The team is well-packed with powerful international performers.

The promoter of Deccan Gladiators Mr. Gaurav Grover believes that this short format league has a lot of potential. A cricket fanatic himself, Grover is an established young businessman and sees major profit prospects in T10.

T10 League has gained great popularity as it enters its 4th season in 2021 with the most impressive collection of talent so far. With a global audience of over 100 Million, T10 League had become the third most-watched league in the world.

