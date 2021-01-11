Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia, India retain top-two spots in WTC standings after draw in 3rd Test

Australia and India on Monday held on to their top two positions in the World Test Championship WTC standings following the engrossing draw in the third Test here.The Indian batting unit displayed tremendous grit as it hung on for a memorable draw against Australia in the third Test to leave the series levelled at 1-1 with one game to go at Brisbane.Indias remarkable show saw them stay marginally ahead of third-placed New Zealand in the WTC points tally.An incredible battle in Sydney has helped both teams retain the top two spots in the ICC World Test Championship standings.

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 11-01-2021 16:03 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 16:03 IST
Australia, India retain top-two spots in WTC standings after draw in 3rd Test

Australia and India on Monday held on to their top two positions in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings following the engrossing draw in the third Test here.

The Indian batting unit displayed tremendous grit as it hung on for a memorable draw against Australia in the third Test to leave the series levelled at 1-1 with one game to go at Brisbane.

India's remarkable show saw them stay marginally ahead of third-placed New Zealand in the WTC points tally.

''An incredible battle in Sydney has helped both teams retain the top two spots in the ICC World Test Championship standings. A difference of 0.2 per cent between India and New Zealand,'' ICC wrote on its twitter handle.

New Zealand had earlier achieved the number one position in the ICC Test Team Rankings for the first time in history following their clean-sweep of Pakistan and West Indies.

Both Australia and India bagged 10 points each after the draw, which helped the visitors become the first team to touch the 400-point mark in the WTC table. India, however, remained at the second spot behind Australia as positions are now being determined by the percentage of points won. Hanuma Vihari, battling a hamstring tear, batted for 160 balls for his 23, while Ravichandran Ashwin played 128 balls scoring 39 as the duo wore down Australia by batting for 42.4 overs for a 62-run stand.

This was after Rishabh Pant (97 off 118 balls) and Cheteshwar Pujara (77 off 205 balls) had produced an amazing 148-run stand to raise hopes of a win while chasing a herculean target of 407.

India eventually finished on 334 for 5 in 131 overs when the stumps were drawn for the final time. The fourth and final Test begins at the Gabba, Brisbane on January 15.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Newly elected Kyrgyzstan president to boost his powers

A nationalist politician who won a landslide victory in Kyrgyzstans presidential election said he would push for quick constitutional changes to strengthen the powers of the presidency. Election officials said Monday that with 98 per cent o...

BSNL, MTNL turn EBITDA positive in first half of FY21: Telecom Department

State-owned telecom companies BSNL and MTNL turned EBITDA positive in the first half of financial year 2020-21, DoT said on Monday.The Department of Telecom DoT also said that the process for spectrum allocation for 4G services to Bharat Sa...

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli welcome baby girl

Actor-producer Anushka Sharma and cricketer husband Virat Kohli on Monday announced the arrival of their first child, a baby girl.Kohli, who shared the news on Twitter, said both the baby and Sharma were healthy.We are thrilled to share wit...

States, including Delhi, should not shut mandis or restrict sale of poultry products: Animal Husbandry Minister Giriraj Singh.

States, including Delhi, should not shut mandis or restrict sale of poultry products Animal Husbandry Minister Giriraj Singh....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021