Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Juventus' Ronaldo sets record with 15th Serie A goal

The Portugal captain has now netted a remarkable 759 goals for club and country and holds a plethora of individual records. They include being the all-time top scorer for Real Madrid (450 goals) and the Portugal national team (102), as well as the top scorer in Champions League history (134).

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 11-01-2021 18:05 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 18:05 IST
Soccer-Juventus' Ronaldo sets record with 15th Serie A goal

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo set another scoring record on Sunday as he became the first player to net at least 15 goals in each of the last 15 seasons in Europe's top five leagues. The 35-year-old Portuguese fired a low diagonal shot into the bottom corner to seal a 3-1 win for his side against Sassuolo in stoppage time.

It took his tally to 15 goals in 13 Serie A appearances this season, a goal landmark he has reached every year since the 2006-07 campaign, during spells with Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juve. The record applies to the top five leagues in the UEFA country coefficient: Spain's La Liga, England's Premier League, Italy's Serie A, Germany's Bundesliga and France's Ligue 1.

Ronaldo joined Juventus in the summer of 2018 and has won back-to-back league titles in Turin, scoring a total of 84 goals in 104 appearances for the club. The Portugal captain has now netted a remarkable 759 goals for club and country and holds a plethora of individual records.

They include being the all-time top scorer for Real Madrid (450 goals) and the Portugal national team (102), as well as the top scorer in Champions League history (134).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Hearing on charges in case against AP CM, others posted to January 21

A special Enforcement DirectorateED court here on Mondayposted to January 21, hearing oncharges in a case against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y SJagan Mohan Reddy and others related to alleged irregularitiesin land allotment to some priva...

Three accused arrested in Bowenpally kidnapping case, former TDP minister sent to police custody

Three accused have been arrested in the Bowenpally kidnapping case after which a court here ordered three days police custody of former Telugu Desam Party TDP Minister Bhuma Akhila Priya in the case. Hyderabad City Commissioner of Police, A...

RBI says GNPAs may shoot up to 14.8 per cent by Sept under severe stress scenario

The Reserve Bank of India RBI on Monday informed that Indian banks total gross non-performing assets GNPAs may rise to 14.8 per cent under a severe stress scenario by September 2021 compared with 7.5 per cent in the year-ago period. This hi...

SC refuses to stay AP HC order on probe into phone conversation between ex-judge, magistrate

The Supreme Court Monday refused to stay the Andhra Pradesh High Court order which directed probe into an alleged phone conversation between its former judge Justice retd V Eswaraiah and a suspended trial court magistrate. Justice Eswaraiah...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021