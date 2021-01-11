Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-WSL suffered last week due to negative publicity - Fishlock

Reading midfielder Jessica Fishlock said on Monday it was a shameful weekend for the Women's Super League following the postponement of several games over COVID-19 cases after some players travelled abroad amid the pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 11-01-2021 18:13 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 18:13 IST
Soccer-WSL suffered last week due to negative publicity - Fishlock

Reading midfielder Jessica Fishlock said on Monday it was a shameful weekend for the Women's Super League following the postponement of several games over COVID-19 cases after some players travelled abroad amid the pandemic. Five games in the WSL were cancelled due to COVID-19 infections and injuries, with Chelsea's 5-0 win over Reading on Sunday being the sole result of the weekend.

Arsenal's trip to Aston Villa and Manchester City's home game with West Ham United were both postponed following COVID-19 cases at Arsenal and City after some of their players visited Dubai on a "business trip" during the Christmas break. "So much has gone on within the women's game in the last week that I personally think it has done a bit of damage," Fishlock told the BBC https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/55603018.

"Not only to women's football as a whole but to the league. It's the players, the clubs, the FA - for me personally they have got the decisions wrong. "It's a sad week for us involved in women's football and I'm not putting that solely on the players. It's a shame. Everyone involved is just disappointed in how it has gone.

"Sometimes people make wrong decisions. It was human error and that's okay, but what wasn't okay was the lack of accountability." West Ham's Gilly Flaherty said https://twitter.com/Gilly_flaherty/status/1347210365122322432 the players who took the trip to Dubai must "come out and apologise", while Manchester United coach Casey Stoney said she was "sincerely sorry" for allowing some of her players to travel during the winter break.

"... the buck stops and starts with me and I'm responsible for that," Casey said last week. "I've made an error and I'll look into it deeply and the impact it's had on people."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Hearing on charges in case against AP CM, others posted to January 21

A special Enforcement DirectorateED court here on Mondayposted to January 21, hearing oncharges in a case against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y SJagan Mohan Reddy and others related to alleged irregularitiesin land allotment to some priva...

Three accused arrested in Bowenpally kidnapping case, former TDP minister sent to police custody

Three accused have been arrested in the Bowenpally kidnapping case after which a court here ordered three days police custody of former Telugu Desam Party TDP Minister Bhuma Akhila Priya in the case. Hyderabad City Commissioner of Police, A...

RBI says GNPAs may shoot up to 14.8 per cent by Sept under severe stress scenario

The Reserve Bank of India RBI on Monday informed that Indian banks total gross non-performing assets GNPAs may rise to 14.8 per cent under a severe stress scenario by September 2021 compared with 7.5 per cent in the year-ago period. This hi...

SC refuses to stay AP HC order on probe into phone conversation between ex-judge, magistrate

The Supreme Court Monday refused to stay the Andhra Pradesh High Court order which directed probe into an alleged phone conversation between its former judge Justice retd V Eswaraiah and a suspended trial court magistrate. Justice Eswaraiah...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021