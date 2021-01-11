Left Menu
COVID-19: Aston Villa, Tottenham's Premier League match postponed

The Premier League on Monday announced the postponement of Wednesday's match between Aston Villa and Tottenham after the former club requested to rearrange the fixture.

11-01-2021
Representative image (Photo/ Aston Villa Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

The Premier League on Monday announced the postponement of Wednesday's match between Aston Villa and Tottenham after the former club requested to rearrange the fixture. Aston Villa made a request as a number of players and staff either tested positive for COVID-19 or have been placed in isolation by the club.

"The match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur, due to be played at Villa Park on Wednesday 13 January, has been rescheduled following a decision by the Premier League Board," the Premier League said in a statement. "Following Villa's request to rearrange the fixture, and due to the number of players and staff who have either tested positive for COVID-19 or have been placed in isolation by the club, the Premier League had no other option than to reschedule the match," it added.

Premier League said they continue to work with Villa on measures to ensure their "League season resumes safely and at the earliest opportunity." Wishing players and staff a swift recovery from COVID-19, Premier League said they will rearrange Villa's match against Spurs as soon as possible. As a result of this rescheduling, Spurs will now play their home match against Fulham in its place on Wednesday. The fixture was previously postponed on December 30. With Fulham playing on Wednesday, their home fixture against Chelsea will be moved from Friday to Saturday.

Everton's match at Villa will be rescheduled from Saturday to Sunday. "The Premier League, in consultation with its clubs, has enhanced its COVID-19 protocols, in addition to reimplementing a twice-weekly testing programme. The protocols, which strengthen key elements of the current guidance, came into immediate effect this week," the statement read. (ANI)

