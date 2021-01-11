Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-Honda Classic plans to host some fans amid COVID-19

"While attendance records will not be broken in 2021, tournament officials are building a unique and first-class fan experience, provided in a safe and responsible manner," the tournament statement said. Last October's Bermuda Championship was the first PGA Tour event to allow spectators on site since The Players Championship while last November's Houston Open was the circuit's first tournament in the United States to welcome back fans.

Reuters | Updated: 11-01-2021 22:44 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 22:34 IST
Golf-Honda Classic plans to host some fans amid COVID-19

The Honda Classic has become the latest PGA Tour event which plans to welcome back a limited number of spectators amid the COVID-19 outbreak, officials for the tournament in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida said on Monday. A decision on how many fans can attend the March 18-21 event at PGA National will be determined at a later date.

"We are being conservative in our planning as we continue to navigate the pandemic," Honda Classic Executive Director Kenneth R. Kennerly said in a news release. "We want to do everything possible to make sure that The Honda Classic will be a great experience and continue to make a significant charitable impact on the thousands of children in our community whose lives we are able to enhance every year."

Last year's Honda Classic was the penultimate PGA Tour event completed before the COVID-19 outbreak forced the circuit to shut down for three months following the first round of The Players Championship last March. Honda Classic organisers said PGA National's "Bear Trap," which is known as one of the most demanding three-hole stretches in golf, is being re-imagined into three sections with limited seating in socially-distanced blocks of two and four seats.

Spectators allowed on the course will be required to wear facial coverings and practice social distancing. "While attendance records will not be broken in 2021, tournament officials are building a unique and first-class fan experience, provided in a safe and responsible manner," the tournament statement said.

Last October's Bermuda Championship was the first PGA Tour event to allow spectators on site since The Players Championship while last November's Houston Open was the circuit's first tournament in the United States to welcome back fans. Next month's Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona, reportedly plans to host a limited number of fans, while the March 11-14 Players Championship also said recently it hopes to have spectators on site.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-European Champions Cup, Challenge Cup suspended due to France's COVID-19 protocols

The European Champions Cup and Challenge Cup have been temporarily suspended after the French government recommended that games against British clubs be postponed amid the COVID-19 crisis, European Professional Club Rugby EPCR said on Monda...

Spain's COVID-19 incidence jumps after record weekend surge

Spain reported a record rise in coronavirus infections over the weekend and the number of new cases measured over the past 14 days spiked to 436 per 100,000 people on Monday, from 350 on Friday, health ministry data showed. More than 61,000...

Construction of new parliament building to start soon as heritage panel gives its nod

A 14-member heritage panel on Monday gave its approval for construction of a new parliament building under the governments ambitious Central Vista redevelopment plan, paving the way for work to start in the next few days.The nod by the Heri...

FACTBOX-How is Britain's vaccine rollout going?

Britain plans to give the first shot of a coronavirus vaccine to 15 million members of the highest priority groups by mid-February, and to tens of millions more by the spring, to enable it to loosen restrictions imposed to stem a soaring in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021