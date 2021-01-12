Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Two Top League matches cancelled in Japan due to COVID-19

Under league policy, the matches will not be played at a later date and will be registered as draws. Last year's Top League season was cancelled entirely because of the pandemic.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 12-01-2021 08:06 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 08:06 IST
Rugby-Two Top League matches cancelled in Japan due to COVID-19

Two Top League rugby matches scheduled for this weekend have been cancelled due to COVID-19 outbreaks at three of the clubs involved, the Japanese Rugby Football Union said on Tuesday. A total of 44 players and staff tested positive for the virus, including 13 at Toyota Verblitz, seven at Suntory Sungoliath and 24 at Canon Eagles, forcing the cancellation of their opening matches of the 2021 season.

Toyota Verblitz had been due to face Suntory Sungoliath while Ricoh Black Rams were to face Canon Eagles. Under league policy, the matches will not be played at a later date and will be registered as draws.

Last year's Top League season was cancelled entirely because of the pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

Reuters Next: AirAsia Group not switching to Boeing despite Airbus cancellations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga: Lenovo's thinnest ThinkPad ever is just over 11mm thin

Lenovo has unveiled its thinnest ThinkPad ever, ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga, which is covered with titanium material and is just 0.43 inches thick over 11mm.The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga is a part of Intels Project Athena innovation pr...

Mexico could buy 24 mln doses of Russia's Sputnik COVID-19 vaccine

Mexico is considering acquiring 24 million doses of Russias Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine and will receive its first batch of AstraZeneca jabs from Argentina to finish production of them, a top Mexican health official said. Deputy Health Minis...

Indonesia uses unmanned undersea vehicle in hunt for air crash victims, 'black boxes'

Indonesia has deployed a remotely operated underwater vehicle to help divers search for the remains of victims and recover the flight recorders from a Sriwijaya Air jet that crashed into the sea three days ago soon after takeoff. The Boeing...

Malaysia's king declares state of emergency to curb spread of COVID-19

Malaysias King Al-Sultan Abdullah declared a state of emergency across the country on Tuesday to curb the spread of COVID-19, after consenting to a request from Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, who is facing a leadership challenge. An emerg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021