Rugby-Two Top League matches cancelled in Japan due to COVID-19

Two Top League rugby matches scheduled for this weekend have been cancelled due to COVID-19 outbreaks at three of the clubs involved, the Japanese Rugby Football Union said on Tuesday. A total of 44 players and staff tested positive for the virus, including 13 at Toyota Verblitz, seven at Suntory Sungoliath and 24 at Canon Eagles, forcing the cancellation of their opening matches of the 2021 season.

Toyota Verblitz had been due to face Suntory Sungoliath while Ricoh Black Rams were to face Canon Eagles. Under league policy, the matches will not be played at a later date and will be registered as draws.

Last year's Top League season was cancelled entirely because of the pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)