Arjun Maini, Rishon Rajeev and Ishaan Madesh crowned champs in national karting

Formula 2 racer Arjun Maini, Rishon Rajeev and Ishaan Madesh emerged champions in the MECO-FMSCI National Karting Championship 2020 (Rotax Max), sweeping all the titles on offer.

The championship drew to a close with three rounds being held back-to-back at the same venue to ensure safety and convenience of all drivers and teams in the middle of a raging pandemic. India's first Formula 1 driver, Narain Karthekeyan drove in a few races as a guest driver.

Maini (NK Racing Academy) was head and shoulders above the Rotax Max field, garnering the maximum points in each of the three rounds to comfortably take the crown.

He finished second in the pre-finals and finals in Round 3 and 4 but raced to the first place in Round 5 twice for a tally of 431 points. His younger brother, Kush (NK Racing Academy), incidentally clinched the top position in each of the three rounds he had competed in. He didn’t take part in Round 2 and Round 5, which allowed Arjun to claim the title.

Agra's Shahan Ali Moshin (MSPORT) took the second position with an aggregate of 400 points in the category while Bangalore’s Mihir Suman (Birel Art) finished just four points behind to take the third place in the championship table.

Another Bangalore lad, Rishon Rajeev (Birelart), kept his grilling run going, winning the Junior Max title with 436 points.

Ruhaan Alva (MSPORT) with 410 points and Rohaan Madesh (Peregrine Racing Intl) with 399 grabbed the other two positions on the podium.

Rohaan’s younger brother Ishaan Madesh (Peregrine Racing International), however, brought home a championship trophy by clinching the Micro Max title fairly comfortably. He collected 445 points which was way better than Aditya Suresh Kamat (Birelart Racing; 413) and Arafath Sheikh (MSPORT; 413).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)