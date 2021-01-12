Left Menu
Development News Edition

Haddin praises Rahane's "outstanding" captaincy

Regular skipper Virat Kohli is on paternity leave.During the match, Pant elbow, Ravichandran Ashwin sore back, Ravindra Jadeja fractured thumb and Vihari hamstring also suffered injuries.Theyre showing some really, really good character this India team.

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 12-01-2021 17:21 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 17:00 IST
Haddin praises Rahane's "outstanding" captaincy

Former Australia wicketkeeper Brad Haddin has praised India skipper Ajinkya Rahane's ''outstanding'' tactical move to elevate Rishabh Pant up the order, enabling the tourists to snatch a draw in the the third Test.

The Indian batting unit displayed tremendous grit on Monday as it hung on for a memorable draw against Australia in the third Test to leave the four-match series levelled at 1-1.

''The way India performed yesterday when they could have just shut up shop and played for a draw, but the Pant tactical move by Rahane I thought was outstanding,'' Haddin told 'Sen Radio'.

Pant, who made a fluent 97 and raised hopes of an Indian win, was sent ahead of Hanuma Vihari at number five.

''If you have a closer look at it, he sent Pant out to try and move the game forward and Pant did exactly that.

''He played brave and he made Tim Paine make some decisions as captain on the last day which I thought tactically was really good.

''Then Vihari came in, and he's a very similar player to Pujara, they can just shut the game down and that's exactly what he did,'' Haddin added.

The 43-year-old also praised the fight and character of the Indian team.

''Rahane hasn't lost the game as captain, he was really brave yesterday to give India a little sniff. I thought the runs were always too much for them, but he gave them a sniff.'' The Indian team has been marred by injuries in the ongoing tour and entered the third Test here without the services of pacers Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav. Regular skipper Virat Kohli is on paternity leave.

During the match, Pant (elbow), Ravichandran Ashwin (sore back), Ravindra Jadeja (fractured thumb) and Vihari (hamstring) also suffered injuries.

''They're showing some really, really good character this India team. They've got a lot of injuries, they've lost their captain, they've lost three fast bowlers, Jadeja's got a busted thumb. They're showing a lot of character,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

HP Governor Bandaru Dattatreya visits Kanakadurga temple in AP

Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya visited the temple of Goddess Kanakadurga in Andhra Pradesh, on Tuesday. He visited the temple, located on Indrakeeladri hill on the banks of the Krishna River, and offered prayers to the Goddess...

Divers recover 'black box' from crashed Indonesia plane

Indonesian navy divers searching the ocean floor on Tuesday recovered the flight data recorder from a Sriwijaya Air jet that crashed into the Java Sea with 62 people on board.The device is expected to help investigators determine what cause...

Soccer-FIFA loses bid to disqualify special prosecutor investigating Infantino

Global soccer body FIFA has failed in its attempt to disqualify the special prosecutor named last year to handle an investigation into FIFA president Gianni Infantino and his dealings with Switzerlands former attorney general. Special prose...

'Darkest hour': BoE's Bailey sees UK economy in difficult times

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Tuesday that Britains economy was facing its darkest hour, and played down suggestions that cutting interest rates below zero would be a straightforward way to boost growth.He said a resurgence...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021