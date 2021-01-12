Left Menu
Development News Edition

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Vivek hits maiden ton as Bengal defeat Jharkhand

Vivek Singh scored his maiden century in the shortest format of the game to power Bengal to a 16-run win over Jharkhand in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at the Eden Gardens here on Tuesday.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 12-01-2021 17:38 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 17:38 IST
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Vivek hits maiden ton as Bengal defeat Jharkhand
Vivek Singh (Photo: CAB media). Image Credit: ANI

Vivek Singh scored his maiden century in the shortest format of the game to power Bengal to a 16-run win over Jharkhand in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at the Eden Gardens here on Tuesday. Batting first, Bengal racked up a total of 161 runs with the help of Vivek's unbeaten 100 off 64 balls, which included 13 boundaries and three sixes. He paced his innings beautifully, never letting the fall of wickets disturb his momentum.

The home team got off to a brilliant start with the opening pair of Shreevats Goswami and Vivek adding 60 for the first wicket with the former contributing 27. After Vivek's heroics, it was Ishan Porel's stunning display with the ball that helped Bengal secure all four points from the game. Porel scalped three wickets as Jharkhand only managed to score 145 runs from their allotted 20 overs.

Chasing the target, Jharkhand skipper Ishan Kishan scored 22 off 25 balls while Utkarsh Singh's 28 off 14 balls and Anukul Roy's 18 off 16 kept them in the hunt after a fluid 35-ball 47 by Virat Singh gave their chase the right momentum. But Jharkhand lost wickets regularly as the Bengal bowlers never allowed the batters to get into a rhythm, thanks to Porel's brilliant performance. Also, Writtick returned with figures of two for 25 from his four overs.

After the match, Vivek dedicated his maiden century to his father Birendra Singh. "It was satisfying to hit a century to a winning cause of Bengal. I would like to dedicate this to my father," he said in a statement. "Our opening partnership is doing well. I am sent to do a task and the fact that I am able to do it properly is very satisfying. Our bowlers are bowling well. We are putting up competitive score. We are winning and that matters," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Las Vegas casino magnate, Republican donor Sheldon Adelson dies

American casino mogul Sheldon Adelson, who built lavish gambling palaces that made him one of the worlds richest men and became a potent supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has died at age...

Swami Vivekananda's land will never allow BJP's 'hate politics' to triumph: Abhishek Banerjee

Senior TMC leader AbhishekBanerjee Tuesday mocked the BJP for claiming to be afollower of Swami Vivekananda and said the people of the statewill never allow hate politics of the saffron camp totriumph in Bengal, where the monk was born in 1...

Temporary morgues set up as UK hospitals run out of space

British authorities have had to set up a temporary morgues in some areas after local hospital mortuaries ran out of space due to a surge in deaths caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.Britain has reported record levels of deaths and new infectio...

4.5 lakh people to get COVID-19 vaccine in 1st phase in MP

About 4.5 lakh people frompriority groups will be administered coronavirus vaccine dosesat 302 sites in Madhya Pradesh in the first phase of thenationwide inoculation drive beginning on January 16, said aminister on Tuesday.Minister for Med...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021