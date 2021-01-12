Left Menu
Development News Edition

Liverpool Women manager Jepson leaves club by 'mutual consent'

Liverpool on Tuesday announced that women's team manager Vicky Jepson has left the club by "mutual consent."

ANI | Liverpool | Updated: 12-01-2021 18:51 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 18:51 IST
Liverpool Women manager Jepson leaves club by 'mutual consent'
Vicky Jepson (Photo/ Liverpool Women Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Liverpool on Tuesday announced that women's team manager Vicky Jepson has left the club by "mutual consent." "Liverpool FC can confirm that women's manager Vicky Jepson has left the club by mutual consent. It brings an end to a partnership which has lasted more than a decade and included various roles at the club," the club said in a statement.

Jepson began as LFC Foundation's programme lead for women and girls' football in 2009, spreading the message about the women's game. She spent seven years as a Foundation coach at home and sometimes abroad, taking on extra roles within the women's Academy and working through the age groups. She progressed to the Girls' Centre of Excellence, where she enjoyed five years as LFC Women's development squad manager. After a brief spell as an assistant manager, she was appointed manager of LFC Women in October 2018. She said she has been fortunate to work across the entire pathway at the club.

"It's with a heavy heart that my time has come to an end with Liverpool Football Club; the place I love and have been lucky enough to call home for over a decade. Over the years I have been fortunate to work across the entire pathway at this club. During this time, I've seen so many youth players go on to wear the first-team red shirt, which fills me with immense pride. It's been a privilege to have contributed to their careers," the club's official website quoted Jepson as saying. "I'm also grateful to have had the opportunity to work alongside the talented people at the LFC Foundation. Seeing the increase of girls' participation in football has been truly inspiring. To the many senior players, both past and present, that I've worked with, I thank you. Thank you for empowering me with your relentless efforts, professional attitudes and sacrifices that you make daily as a professional footballer. I will be forever grateful for our time together and will be supporting you all from afar this season," she added.

The club said assistant manager Amber Whiteley will assume the role of interim manager of LFC Women as the search for a new first-team boss gets underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Abdullah, Mufti families torch bearers of Indian flag in JK: JKAP chief Bukhari

Describing the Abdullah and Mufti families as the torch bearers of the national flag in Jammu and Kashmir, Apni Party president Syed Mohammed Altaf Bukhari on Tuesday said he would like to give them full credit for having this region with I...

Las Vegas casino magnate, Republican donor Sheldon Adelson dies

American casino mogul Sheldon Adelson, who built lavish gambling palaces that made him one of the worlds richest men and became a potent supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has died at age...

Swami Vivekananda's land will never allow BJP's 'hate politics' to triumph: Abhishek Banerjee

Senior TMC leader AbhishekBanerjee Tuesday mocked the BJP for claiming to be afollower of Swami Vivekananda and said the people of the statewill never allow hate politics of the saffron camp totriumph in Bengal, where the monk was born in 1...

Temporary morgues set up as UK hospitals run out of space

British authorities have had to set up a temporary morgues in some areas after local hospital mortuaries ran out of space due to a surge in deaths caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.Britain has reported record levels of deaths and new infectio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021