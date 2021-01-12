Sports News Roundup: Christian Harrison reaches first-ever semifinal; Bucks ease past Magic and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

American Isner skips Australian Open over COVID-19 protocols

American John Isner will not travel to Melbourne for next month's Australian Open as strict COVID-19 health protocols would have forced him to be away from his family for an extended period, the 35-year-old said on Monday. Players are set to begin arriving in Melbourne this week for the Grand Slam event and Victoria's state government has said it is imposing the strongest restrictions seen at any tennis tournament for the Feb. 8-21 Open.

Patriots coach Belichick declines Medal of Freedom from Trump

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick said on Monday he has decided not to accept the Medal of Freedom from U.S. President Donald Trump in the wake of last week's siege of the Capitol by the president's supporters. Politico reported on Sunday that Trump had planned to bestow the highest civilian honor on Belichick.

ATP roundup: Christian Harrison reaches first-ever semifinal

Christian Harrison, a 26-year-old Louisiana native, advanced to his first career ATP Tour semifinal with a victory Monday at the Delray Beach (Fla.) Open. Harrison, ranked 789th in the world, got past Italy's Gianluca Mager 7-6 (2), 6-4 to earn a semifinal date against fourth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland. Hurkacz topped Ecuador's Roberto Quiroz 6-4, 6-4.

Doping: Pound says farewell to WADA and passes anti-doping torch

Tributes from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to IOC chief Thomas Bach poured in for retiring anti-doping crusader Dick Pound last week but there was understandably no applause from the likes of Lance Armstrong, Gary Bettman or Vladimir Putin. No doubt the sentiment of disgraced Tour de France champion Armstrong, NHL commissioner Bettman and Russian President Putin was good riddance to the no-nonsense Canadian lawyer who clearly delighted in ruffling feathers from the Kremlin to New York.

NBA roundup: Bucks ease past Magic

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 13 of his 22 points in the second half to lift the Bucks to a 121-99 victory over the host Orlando Magic on Monday, Milwaukee's fifth win in six games. Khris Middleton collected 20 points and 10 rebounds and Bobby Portis finished with 20 points off the bench for Milwaukee. Middleton made 9 of 17 shots and Portis went 9 of 13 for the Bucks, who shot 50.5 percent (46 of 91) from the floor.

NHL: O'Ree, NHL's first Black player, to have number retired by Bruins

Willie O'Ree, who in 1958 became the first Black player to feature in the National Hockey League, will have his No. 22 jersey retired by the Boston Bruins, the team said on Tuesday. O'Ree, who entered the NHL a decade after Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier in baseball, faced racial slurs when he made his debut with the Bruins but paved the way for players of diverse ethnic backgrounds.

Wizards cancel practice, place two players in protocol

The Washington Wizards canceled Tuesday's practice after two players entered the league's COVID-19 health and safety protocols. The team issued a statement saying the decision was made "out of an abundance of caution."

Tokyo Games chief expects decision by March on allowing spectators

Organisers of the postponed Tokyo Olympics should decide in February or March whether the coronavirus risks have fallen enough to let spectators attend the Games in July, the head of the organising committee said on Tuesday. The Japanese government and the International Olympic Committee made the decision last March to postpone the 2020 Olympics until July 2021 because of the pandemic.

Augusta National plans to have some fans at Masters

Augusta National Golf Club said on Tuesday it plans to have limited spectator attendance at the Masters in April amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. The Masters, which is traditionally held in early April, was postponed in 2020 until November due to the pandemic and took place without patrons, which meant only club members, media, family and close friends of the players were on site.

NHL: Bettman expects league to lose more than $1 billion

The National Hockey League (NHL) and its teams stand to lose more than $1 billion by staging a shortened season during the COVID-19 pandemic but Commissioner Gary Bettman says it is important for players and fans that the campaign goes ahead. The regular season, which starts on Wednesday, has been reduced to 56 games from 82 and will be followed by the traditional 16-team Stanley Cup Playoffs, which are set to conclude in July.

(With inputs from agencies.)