Atletico beats Sevilla 2-0 to extend Spanish league lead

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 13-01-2021 09:25 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 09:25 IST
Angel Correa and Saul Niguez scored as Atletico Madrid extended its Spanish league lead with a 2-0 victory over Sevilla.

Atletico moved four points clear of crosstown rival Real Madrid and also has two games in hand as Diego Simeone's team challenges for its first league title since 2014.

Correa gave the hosts the lead in the 17th minute after collecting a pass from Kieran Trippier in the box and controlling the ball with his right foot before swiveling and slotting a low shot into the net with his left.

Niguez came off the bench to add the second in the 76th. Marcos Llorente made a run down the right flank before sending in a low cross to Niguez, who had plenty of time to control the ball before scoring with a low shot from the edge of the area.

It was a fifth straight league win for Atletico, which bounced back from being eliminated in the Copa del Rey by third-tier club Cornella last week.

Granada beat struggling Osasuna 2-0 in Tuesday's other game.

