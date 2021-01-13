Left Menu
Ind vs Aus: Bharat Arun discusses tricks of trade with Bumrah, Shardul ahead of Gabba Test

Two days ahead of the fourth and final Test against Australia at the Gabba, Indian bowling coach Bharat Arun on Wednesday was seen discussing tricks of the trade with pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Shardul Thakur.

ANI | Brisbane | Updated: 13-01-2021 10:31 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 10:31 IST
Bumrah with Shardul Thakur and Bharat Arun (Photo/ BCCI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Two days ahead of the fourth and final Test against Australia at the Gabba, Indian bowling coach Bharat Arun on Wednesday was seen discussing tricks of the trade with pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Shardul Thakur. In a series of photos shared on the Indian cricket team's official Twitter handle, Bumrah can be seen having a ball in hand and discussing gameplans with coach Arun and Shardul Thakur.

The team was also seen in a hurdle at the Gabba, where Shastri was seen to be giving a pep talk. "After an epic fightback in Sydney, it is time to regroup. We have begun our preparations for the final Test at the Gabba! #TeamIndia #AUSvIND," the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) tweeted.

India's injury woes have compounded with each passing day and the latest in the list is pace spearhead Bumrah who has an abdominal strain. But the team management is clear that he will lead the attack in the series decider even if he is 50 per cent fit. The Indian attack has already lost Mohammed Shami -- broken hand -- and Umesh Yadav -- calf injury -- during the course of the ongoing series and with the series level at 1-1, the team knows the importance of the final Test which gets underway on January 15.

The Indian team though will miss the services of Sydney Test hero Hanuma Vihari as he has a Grade 2 tear on his right hamstring. While Vihari's hamstring issue was noticeable, not many knew that even Ashwin had back issues on Monday morning. It was later revealed by his wife Prithi on social media. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

