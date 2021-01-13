Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mega Millions USD 625M jackpot largest in nearly 2 years

The big prize for Powerball, the other national lottery game, isnt far behind, at USD 550 million for Wednesday nights drawing.The winning numbers in Tuesday nights drawing of the Mega Millions game were 12-14-26-28-33, Mega Ball 09.The jackpots promoted by lotteries refer to the winnings of those who opt for annuities paid out over 30 years.

PTI | Desmoines | Updated: 13-01-2021 11:17 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 11:17 IST
Mega Millions USD 625M jackpot largest in nearly 2 years

Lottery players had a shot Tuesday night at the eighth-largest jackpot in U.S. history, thanks to months without a winner of the big prize.

The Mega Millions USD 625 million jackpot is the largest lottery prize in nearly two years. The big prize for Powerball, the other national lottery game, isn't far behind, at USD 550 million for Wednesday night's drawing.

The winning numbers in Tuesday night's drawing of the Mega Millions game were: 12-14-26-28-33, Mega Ball: 09.

The jackpots promoted by lotteries refer to the winnings of those who opt for annuities paid out over 30 years. Nearly all jackpot winners actually take the cash option, which would be an estimated USD 458.8 million for Mega Millions and USD 411.4 million for Powerball.

Those dreaming of instant riches might want to remember that the odds of winning Powerball are one in 292.2 million. They're even steeper for Mega Millions, at one in 302.5 million.

Mega Millions and Powerball are both played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball also is offered in Puerto Rico.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

New U.S. tariffs on French, German aircraft parts, wines to start Tuesday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Schumer calls for speedy confirmation of Biden Cabinet picks

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said Tuesday that a coronavirus relief bill will be the top priority for his caucus but added that the recent violence at the Capitol shows the need to confirm President-elect Joe Bidens national secur...

Japan set to expand state of emergency, public cools to Olympics

The Japanese government said on Wednesday it would expand a state of emergency it declared for the Tokyo area last week to seven more prefectures, as the publics hopes for a Summer Olympics fade with the steady spread of COVID-19. The move ...

Tata Elxsi shares zoom nearly 11 pc after Q3 earnings

Shares of Tata Elxsi on Wednesday jumped nearly 11 per cent after the firms net profit increased 39.5 per cent for the December 2020 quarter.The stock zoomed 10.72 per cent to its one-year high of Rs 2,299.90 on BSE.On NSE, it climbed 10.17...

Renowned sports science expert to conduct swimming camp in India

Renowned physiologist and sports science expert Dr. Genadijus Sokolovas will be conducting a national swimming camp at CSE Bangalore over six days between January 11 and February 21, the Sports Authority of India announced on Wednesday.His ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021