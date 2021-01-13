Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2021 11:45 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 11:45 IST
Renowned sports science expert to conduct swimming camp in India

Renowned physiologist and sports science expert Dr. Genadijus Sokolovas will be conducting a national swimming camp at CSE Bangalore over six days between January 11 and February 21, the Sports Authority of India announced on Wednesday.

His visit is expected to give a boost to the training and preparation of senior national campers and TOPS developmental swimmers like Srihari Nataraj, Kushagra Rawat and Mihir Ambre, who will get access to an internationally renowned expert.

Dr. Sokolovas has headed the Department of Physiology and Sport Science of the USA Swimming Federation for eight years and has also taken care of US swimmers, water polo players and triathletes.

''His research methodology has found consultations with leading swimmers including 28-time Olympic medallist Michael Phelps,'' the SAI said.

His visit will not just help the swimmers but also the coaches who will get exposure to the technology used to develop training and long-term plans for athletes.

Swimming Federation of India general secretary Monal Chokshi is excited at bringing Sokolovas for the camp and is hopeful that it will help in long-term development of swimmers.

''I am very thankful to SAI for approving SFI's proposal to bring in a globally acclaimed sports scientist like Dr Genadijus Sokolovas to India. This visit will herald in qualitative changes in Indian swimming by bringing world class sport science support closer to our elite swimmers and potential talent for 2024 and 2028 (Olympics).'' The overall cost of his visit is Rs. 8.78 lakh and will be covered by the Target Olympic Podium Scheme.

Costs include professional charges, airfare, boarding and lodging, visa and transport.

The visit will have the following objectives: 1. Swim Power Test 2. Lactate Clearance Test 3. Lactate Heart Profile 4. Seasonal Training Design 5. Coaches Workshop.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

