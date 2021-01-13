Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gokulam Kerala eye first points against Punjab FC in I-League

Putting behind the disappointing start to their campaign, Gokulam Kerala FC would look to return to winning ways when they take on RoundGlass Punjab FC in a Hero I-League match here on Thursday.Gokulam did not have the best of starts, losing 1-2 to Chennai City FC in their first match, while Punjab defeated Aizawl FC by a solitary goal in their tournament opener.Gokulam head Coach Vincenzo Annese admitted that they cannot afford to commit the same mistakes which they did against Chennai City.The first game was a nervous one for us.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-01-2021 16:54 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 16:54 IST
Gokulam Kerala eye first points against Punjab FC in I-League

Putting behind the disappointing start to their campaign, Gokulam Kerala FC would look to return to winning ways when they take on RoundGlass Punjab FC in a Hero I-League match here on Thursday.

Gokulam did not have the best of starts, losing 1-2 to Chennai City FC in their first match, while Punjab defeated Aizawl FC by a solitary goal in their tournament opener.

Gokulam head Coach Vincenzo Annese admitted that they cannot afford to commit the same mistakes which they did against Chennai City.

''The first game was a nervous one for us. We had too many missed passes and we did not keep a lot of possession. It seemed like we were afraid to win. We rushed a lot and this cannot happen in our next match against RoundGlass Punjab FC,'' Annese said.

''In the next match, we need to be calm on the ball and play with patience, gauging when we can go forward. We must keep the ball on our feet and stay away from playing long balls.

''They (RoundGlass Punjab FC) have a very good offensive line and they also have one of the best sides to play out from the back. We need to be on our level best to grab a result.'' In the match against Chennai City, Gokulam had taken an early lead courtesy Dennis Antwi, but gave away two goals owing to defensive errors.

''We made some mistakes in the last match and we paid for it,'' said Gokulam midfielder Mayakannan. ''However we look forward to rectifying our mistakes in the next match. The players have good morale and we are looking for a positive result.'' Punjab FC, on the other hand, would look to build on their winning momentum.

''It is very important to keep the momentum going. Once you get the win, that match is over and you look to win the next match. We got back to the drawing board and saw things we could have done better in the win over Aizawl,'' said Punjab head coach Curtis Fleming. ''It is a long season ahead and we have to concentrate to keep our basics and trust in the quality we have. We are expecting a very difficult game (against Gokulam Kerala FC) and every team in the Hero I-League is capable of giving a tough challenge,'' he said. ''In this Hero I-League season, we are going to do a pre-planned rotation where we get the most out of each player. We have to keep our fitness levels high as well because the games are coming in quick.'' PTI SSC SSC AHAH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

AB Inbev merges with Vietnam's SAB beer- state media

Anheuser-Busch InBev, the worlds largest beer maker, has merged Vietnams SAB Beer after having received the approval from the Ministry of Industry and Trade, state media reported. Vietnam, with a population of nearly 98 million, is seen as ...

Pondy CM lays foundation for Rs 12 crore sports stadium

As part of the Smart Cityproject, Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Wednesdaylaid the foundation stone for a Rs 12.19 crore sports stadiumhere.The funding for the smart city project is beingshared equally by the Central and State ...

Mega Millions jackpot rises to $750 million after no winner

Lottery players will have a shot Friday night at the fifth-largest jackpot in US history after no tickets matched all the numbers in the latest Mega Millions drawing.The jackpot for Tuesday nights Mega Millions was USD 625 million and lotte...

Plea in HC claims govt vehicles being scrapped in violation of guidelines

The Delhi High Court Wednesday sought response of the Centre and the AAP government on a plea which has claimed that they were disposing of end-of-life vehicles in contravention of the guidelines.Justice Prathiba M Singh issued notice to th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021