Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Mathews returns to Sri Lanka squad for England tests

Sri Lanka suffered a spate of injuries during their two heavy defeats in South Africa and Dimuth Karunaratne's side will also welcome back experienced batsman Dinesh Chandimal and pacemen Suranga Lakmal and Lahiru Kumara against England. Batsman Dhananjaya de Silva and fast bowler Kasun Rajitha were both ruled out against England after suffering injuries in South Africa.

Reuters | Updated: 13-01-2021 19:19 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 19:19 IST
Cricket-Mathews returns to Sri Lanka squad for England tests

Experienced Sri Lanka batsman Angelo Mathews, who missed their recent trip to South Africa due to a hamstring injury, has returned to the test side for the two-match home series against England starting on Thursday.

The 33-year-old former captain was named in Sri Lanka's 22-man squad for the series, which was postponed in March after England returned home due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will now be played in Galle without fans. Sri Lanka suffered a spate of injuries during their two heavy defeats in South Africa and Dimuth Karunaratne's side will also welcome back experienced batsman Dinesh Chandimal and pacemen Suranga Lakmal and Lahiru Kumara against England.

Batsman Dhananjaya de Silva and fast bowler Kasun Rajitha were both ruled out against England after suffering injuries in South Africa. England blanked the hosts 3-0 in the test series on their last trip to Sri Lanka in 2018 but have key personnel missing from that touring party currently.

While they have not brought all-rounder Ben Stokes and leg-spinner Adil Rashid, off-spinner Moeen Ali will also be missing at least the first match after testing positive on arrival and having to isolate away from his team mates. Karunaratne felt his team were clear favourites this time and said they would not commit the mistakes they made last time.

"We have a clear advantage against this team, because they've got a few new players," Karunaratne told reporters. "The players in the current squad don't have much experience in these conditions. That said, we shouldn't take it lightly. They've prepared well, and I've seen how well they've prepared."

Squad: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Kusal Janith Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Oshada Fernando, Niroshan Dickwella, Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Thirimanne, Lasith Embuldeniya, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dilruwan Perera, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Dasun Shanaka, Asitha Fernando, Roshen Silva, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep, Ramesh Mendis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Chandigarh records 37 fresh COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

Thirty-seven fresh COVID-19 cases took Chandigarhs tally to 20,415 on Wednesday while one more fatality pushed the death toll to 329, according to a medical bulletin.There are 292 active cases in the city, the bulletin stated.A total of 14 ...

Envoy calls Indian Embassy in Estonia 'new year gift' for citizens

By Ashoke Raj Expressing happiness over the announcement of a new Indian embassy in Estonia by Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, the Estonian envoy said the move was proof of bilateral relations and trust between the two nations.The Ambassador...

SC takes suo moto cognizance on 'remediation of polluted rivers', issues notice to 5 states

The Supreme Court on Wednesday took suo moto cognizance on the issue of remediation of polluted rivers observing that one of the major causes of water pollution was the discharge of non treated partially treated municipal waste and effluent...

REUTERS NEXT-Global economy can shake off pandemic in 2021, leaders say

Vaccines and fresh economic stimulus promised by U.S. President-elect Joe Biden will give the global economy a chance to put the coronavirus pandemic behind it in 2021, policymakers and industry leaders told the Reuters Next conference. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021