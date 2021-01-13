Jehan Daruvala to compete in Asian F3 for Mumbai Falcons

Mumbai Falcons is all set to become the first full-fledged team from India to compete in the F3 Asian Championship with star racer Jehan Daruvala headlining the outfit. The series commences in Dubai on January 29.

The team that swept almost all the titles in the inaugural X1 League last year will be led by F2 racer Daruvala and British F3 runner-up Kush Maini, according to a press release here on Wednesday.

With former F2 and GT1 racer Armaan Ebrahim as the team principal and eight-time National Champion Rayomand Banajee as strategy and communications head, Mumbai Falcons is confident of winning the Championship.

The Asian F3 Championship is the continent's most competitive racing event, with nine strong teams boasting of multiple F2 and F3 drivers. Incidentally, MSport had fielded a team last year but had only one Indian driver in the lineup.

The five-round 15-race long season will kick off in Dubai on January 29 and conclude on February 20 in Abu Dhabi.

Daruvala, who is being hailed as the next big thing in Indian racing, is just one step away from Formula 1. His 26 rookie podiums in the FIA Formula 3 European Championship is a record. He had multiple wins and was second runner up in the 2019 FIA F3 Championship, after remaining in title contention till the last round. A few weeks ago, he became the first Indian to win an F2 race. Maini is the youngest Indian to ever win an Asian Karting race and is a multiple Karting Champion and race winner across Formula categories.

