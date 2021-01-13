Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thailand Open: Two support personnel test positive for COVID-19

Badminton World Federation (BWF) on Wednesday announced that a German coach and a team entourage member from France, who are taking part in the ongoing Thailand Open, have tested positive for coronavirus.

ANI | Bangkok | Updated: 13-01-2021 19:34 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 19:34 IST
Thailand Open: Two support personnel test positive for COVID-19
BWF logo . Image Credit: ANI

Badminton World Federation (BWF) on Wednesday announced that a German coach and a team entourage member from France, who are taking part in the ongoing Thailand Open, have tested positive for coronavirus. "Badminton World Federation (BWF) can confirm that one German coach and a team entourage member from France who are participating in the Thailand Open as part of the Asian Leg of the BWF World Tour in Bangkok, Thailand are positive for COVID-19," BWF said in a statement.

BWF said that both produced a positive result in a mandatory PCR test conducted on Tuesday. The positive results were then confirmed on Wednesday in a secondary test. "They are currently in the hospital for further observation and testing, and are required to stay in hospital for a minimum of 10 days," the statement read.

"Strict testing and contact tracing protocols have been activated by Thai health authorities, Badminton Association of Thailand (BAT) and BWF to ensure the safety of all other participants. All players tested on Tuesday (January 12) have returned a negative result," it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Chandigarh records 37 fresh COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

Thirty-seven fresh COVID-19 cases took Chandigarhs tally to 20,415 on Wednesday while one more fatality pushed the death toll to 329, according to a medical bulletin.There are 292 active cases in the city, the bulletin stated.A total of 14 ...

Envoy calls Indian Embassy in Estonia 'new year gift' for citizens

By Ashoke Raj Expressing happiness over the announcement of a new Indian embassy in Estonia by Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, the Estonian envoy said the move was proof of bilateral relations and trust between the two nations.The Ambassador...

SC takes suo moto cognizance on 'remediation of polluted rivers', issues notice to 5 states

The Supreme Court on Wednesday took suo moto cognizance on the issue of remediation of polluted rivers observing that one of the major causes of water pollution was the discharge of non treated partially treated municipal waste and effluent...

REUTERS NEXT-Global economy can shake off pandemic in 2021, leaders say

Vaccines and fresh economic stimulus promised by U.S. President-elect Joe Biden will give the global economy a chance to put the coronavirus pandemic behind it in 2021, policymakers and industry leaders told the Reuters Next conference. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021