Thailand Open: Two support personnel test positive for COVID-19

Badminton World Federation (BWF) on Wednesday announced that a German coach and a team entourage member from France, who are taking part in the ongoing Thailand Open, have tested positive for coronavirus. "Badminton World Federation (BWF) can confirm that one German coach and a team entourage member from France who are participating in the Thailand Open as part of the Asian Leg of the BWF World Tour in Bangkok, Thailand are positive for COVID-19," BWF said in a statement.

BWF said that both produced a positive result in a mandatory PCR test conducted on Tuesday. The positive results were then confirmed on Wednesday in a secondary test. "They are currently in the hospital for further observation and testing, and are required to stay in hospital for a minimum of 10 days," the statement read.

"Strict testing and contact tracing protocols have been activated by Thai health authorities, Badminton Association of Thailand (BAT) and BWF to ensure the safety of all other participants. All players tested on Tuesday (January 12) have returned a negative result," it added. (ANI)

