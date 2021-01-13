The following are the top/expected stories at 2105 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of ISL match between Chennayin FC and Odisha FC in Bambolim.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IND-TRAINING Injury-ravaged Indian team trains in Brisbane Brisbane, Jan 13 (PTI) The injury-ravaged Indian team on Wednesday underwent its first training session at the Gabba here, hoping to field 11 fit players in the series-deciding fourth Test against Australia.

SPO-CRI-LANGER-IPL IPL this time wasn't ideal timing for anyone, impacted injuries we're seeing: Langer Brisbane, Jan 13 (PTI) He loves the IPL but Australia coach Justin Langer on Wednesday questioned the timing of the last year's edition, which he believes could have been a contributing factor in the injury setbacks that both his and the Indian team have endured in the ongoing series.

SPO-CRI-LANGER-SMITH Load of rubbish, ludicrous and way out of line: Langer lambasts criticism of Smith Brisbane, Jan 13 (PTI) Australia coach Justin Langer cannot believe the ''absolute load of rubbish'' that Steve Smith was trying to scuff up Rishabh Pant's guard in the drawn Sydney Test, and has called the criticism of his ''quirks'' way out of line and ludicrous.

SPO-CRI-LYON-RACISM Mohammed Siraj has set new standard for calling out racist abuse, feels Nathan Lyon Brisbane, Jan 13 (PTI) Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj has set a new standard for calling out poor crowd behaviour, Australia's top off-spinner Nathan Lyon said on Wednesday, describing cricket as a sport for all with no room for racism or abuse of any form.

SPO-CRI-IND-LANGER-PAINE Paine is an outstanding leader, will remain one for some more time: Langer Brisbane, Jan 13 (PTI) Australia coach Justin Langer on Wednesday unequivocally supported his under-fire skipper Tim Paine, calling him an ''outstanding leader'', who will remain in the top job for some more time despite his poor keeping and unsportsmanlike conduct in the third Test against India.

SPO-CRI-LANGER-PUCOVSKI If Pucovski doesn't make it to Brisbane Test, Marcus Harris will open: Langer Brisbane, Jan 13 (PTI) Opener Will Pucovski has a partially dislocated shoulder and Marcus Harris would replace him if he fails to recover in time for the fourth and final Test against India here this week, Australia head coach Justin Langer said on Wednesday.

SPO-BAD-2NDLD IND Thaliand Open: Saina, Srikanth progress, Kashyap retires midway Bangkok, Jan 13 (PTI) Star India shuttler Saina Nehwal and former world number one Kidambi Srikanth entered the second rounds of their respective events but Parupalli Kashyap made an early exit from the Thailand Open Super 1000 tournament, here on Wednesday.

SPO-BOX-IND After the pause, Indian boxers gear up for busy competitive schedule starting with Strandja Memorial By Poonam Mehra New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) Their Olympic preparations back on track after the disruption caused by COVID-19, Indian boxers will be travelling extensively to compete in various European tournaments in the next couple of months starting with the prestigious Strandja Memorial in Bulgaria.

SPO-OPEN-LD IND Ankita falls short again, loses final round of Australian Open Qualifiers Melbourne, Jan 13 (PTI) Ankita Raina's bid to qualify for a Grand Slam singles main draw failed yet again when she lost the final round of the Australian Open qualifying event to Serbian Olga Danilovic on Wednesday.

SPO-BAD-BWF-SRIKANTH BWF working with Thailand Open organisers after Srikanth left with bloodied nose Bangkok, Jan 13 (PTI) Badminton World Federation on Wednesday said it is working with Thailand Open organisers to ensure ''comfortable'' COVID-19 testing conditions during the tournament after Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth was left with a bloodied nose following a test.

SPO-CRI-MUSHTAQ GROUP B Delhi record second successive win, beat Andhra by six wickets Mumbai, Jan 13 (PTI) Delhi recorded their second straight win in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy after beating Andhra Pradesh by six wickets in an Elite Group E game, here on Wednesday.

SPO-CRI-MUSHTAQ-PLATE Punit Bist stars with unbeaten 146 as Meghalaya trounces Mizoram Chennai, Jan 13 (PTI) A blistering 51-ball 146 by captain Punit Bist, which included six fours and 17 sixes, powered Meghalaya to a massive 130-run win over Mizoram in a Plate group match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament here on Wednesday.

SPO-CRI-MUSHTAQ-GROUP D Barot, Mankad and Sakaria shine as Saurashtra hand Vidarbha 79-run defeat Indore, Jan 13 (PTI) Opener Avi Barot and Prerak Mankad struck half centuries before Chetan Sakariya claimed a five-wicket haul as Saurashtra recorded a comfortable 79-run win over Vidarbha in a Group 'D' match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament, here on Wednesday.

SPO-CRI-SL-SQUAD Angelo Mathews returns to SL squad for home Test series against England Colombo, Jan 13 (PTI) A fit-again Angelo Mathews was on Wednesday named in the 22-member Sri Lanka squad for the two-Test series against England, starting Thursday in Galle.

SPO-GOLF-LAHIRI Lahiri all set to welcome 2021 with good start at Sony Open in Hawaii Honolulu (Hawaii), Jan 13 (PTI) Ace Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri would look to make a solid start to the year when he tees off at the Sony Open, the first full field event of 2021 on the PGA Tour, starting here on Thursday.

SPO-BAD-OPEN-COVID Thailand Open: Two support personnel test positive for COVID-19 Bangkok, Jan 13 (PTI) The COVID-19 pandemic continued to hog the limelight at the Thailand Open with the Badminton World Federation (BWF) on Wednesday confirming that two support personnel -- one each from Germany and France -- have tested positive for the deadly virus.

SPO-ILEAGUE-GOKULAM-PREVIEW Gokulam Kerala eye first points against Punjab FC in I-League Kolkata, Jan 13 (PTI) Putting behind the disappointing start to their campaign, Gokulam Kerala FC would look to return to winning ways when they take on RoundGlass Punjab FC in a Hero I-League match here on Thursday.

