'Good news': Zidane on Benzema's potential return to France squad

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has said that it will be "good news" if striker Karim Benzema can make a return to France's national squad.

ANI | Madrid | Updated: 14-01-2021 11:27 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 11:27 IST
'Good news': Zidane on Benzema's potential return to France squad
Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane . Image Credit: ANI

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has said that it will be "good news" if striker Karim Benzema can make a return to France's national squad. Benzema has not represented France since November 2015. The Real Madrid star has been excluded from the national team program as he faces trial over a blackmail case relating to a sex tape said to involved former France team-mate Mathieu Valbuena, Goal.com reported.

As part of this case, Benzema is also accused of trying to extort money from Valbuena ahead of a friendly match against Armenia five years ago. "That Benzema can return to the France team is good news," Goal.com quoted Zidane as saying.

Michel Moulin, who is one of the candidates running against incumbent FFF president Noel Le Graet, has already said that he would work to bring Benzema back to the France team. Real Madrid are currently placed at the second spot in La Liga standings, trailing Atletico Madrid by four points.

The side will next take on Alaves on January 24 in La Liga. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

