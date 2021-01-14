Left Menu
Indian women hockey team working on PC conversion and defence: Gurjit

Gearing up for its first international assignment in almost a year, drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur on Thursday said the Indian women hockey team is paying more attention to penalty corner conversion and defence ahead of its clash against formidable Argentina.

14-01-2021
Gearing up for its first international assignment in almost a year, drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur on Thursday said the Indian women hockey team is paying more attention to penalty corner conversion and defence ahead of its clash against formidable Argentina. The Indian team will begin the eight-match tour against the world number two side on Sunday.

''Playing against a strong team like Argentina on their home ground won't be easy but our focus will be on bringing out our best play against them. We worked really hard on our fitness over the past 11 months in SAI and the aim was to return to our best form. It is against teams like Argentina where we can test our potential,'' said Gurjit. ''We have been here nearly 10 days and have got a few sessions on the pitch. We have paid extra attention to areas such as PC conversion and PC defending. We need to be alert in our defence if we have to do well against Argentina,'' she said in a release issued by Hockey India.

Gurjit also emphasised on the importance of following protocols due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic. ''We are extremely grateful to Hockey India and the Argentina Federation for ensuring a safe bio-bubble environment here. We are in a good hotel which is about 20-25 minutes' drive from the ground. The food is good and SOPs on the ground is also followed. It's important to be responsible and just focus on the job at hand,'' she said.

