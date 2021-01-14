Left Menu
Need to be alert in our defence against Argentina, says women's hockey defender Gurjit

India's ace drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur feels playing hosts Argentina in their home ground will test visitors' mental and physical prowess and the side will need to be alert in their defence.

India's ace drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur feels playing hosts Argentina in their home ground will test visitors' mental and physical prowess and the side will need to be alert in their defence. Building up to the Olympic Games in July, the Indian women's hockey team is keen on making every opportunity count and the 8-match tour in Argentina provides one such opportunity where the team can assess their game.

"Playing against a strong team like Argentina in their home ground won't be easy but our focus will be on bringing out our best play against them. This will be our first competitive match in almost a year and we are keen on learning where we stand in terms of fitness and execution against a top team like Argentina who is currently ranked No.2 in the world," said Gurjit in a Hockey India release. "We worked really hard on our fitness over the past 11 months in SAI and the aim was to return to our best form. It is against teams like Argentina where we can test our potential," she added.

Having cloaked a few good sessions of hockey after arriving in Argentina, Gurjit feels the team is shaping up well ahead of their first game on Sunday. "We have been here nearly ten days and have got a few sessions on the pitch. We have paid extra attention to areas such as PC conversion and PC defending. We need to be alert in our defence if we have to do well against Argentina," she said.

While the team's focus is on ticking off all the boxes ahead of their first game, Gurjit emphasized on the importance of following protocols due to the on-going pandemic. "We are extremely grateful to Hockey India and the Argentina Federation for ensuring a safe bio bubble environment here. We are in a good hotel which is about 20-25 minutes' drive from the ground, the food is good and SOPs on the ground is followed to the T. It's important to be responsible and just focus on the job at hand," Gurjit signed off. (ANI)

