Dream is to win Premier League, Champions League with Man Utd: Diallo

Manchester United's Amad Diallo said that his dream is to win Premier League and Champions League with the club.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 14-01-2021 20:01 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 20:00 IST
Amad Diallo (Photo/ Amad Diallo Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Manchester United's Amad Diallo said that his dream is to win Premier League and Champions League with the club. "I'm a little bit too anxious to say this given it's just the start [of my time here] but my dream is to win the Premier League and the Champions League with Manchester United. That is my aim and goal," the club's official website quoted Diallo as saying.

Earlier this month, Manchester United had announced that Diallo's arrival from Atalanta has been finalised. The Ivorian winger had signed a contract to the end of June 2025, with the option of an extra year. When an agreement between the clubs was first announced on October 5, 2020 -- deadline day at the end of the summer transfer window -- it was subject to a medical, work-permit and personal terms. Diallo is also keen to learn from his new teammates and said he will do his best to succeed at the club.

"I'm only young, only 18, so there is still a long way ahead for me. I want to learn and progress and I will be listening to the more experienced players here and the coach, and I'll do my best and work hard to succeed," he said. The youngster also said: "To be honest I cannot wait, I'm so excited at the prospect of working with these fantastic people at such a great club. This adventure is about to start and I'm really, really excited and over the moon."

Manchester United currently top the Premier League table with 36 points, three points ahead of second-placed Liverpool. The club will now take on Liverpool on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

