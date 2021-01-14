Tennis-American Keys tests positive for COVID-19, to miss Australian Open
"I'm very disappointed to not be able to play in the coming weeks after training hard in the off-season and knowing Tennis Australia and the tours did so much to make these events happen," the 25-year-old tweeted https://twitter.com/Madison_Keys/status/1349717917064163335. Earlier, Britain's former world number one Andy Murray tested positive for the virus, putting his Australian Open participation in doubt.
American Madison Keys said on Thursday she tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss next month's Australian Open in Melbourne. The world number 16 said she returned a positive result before she was due to travel to Australia and is now self-isolating at her home.
The first Grand Slam of the year is scheduled to be played from Feb. 8-21. "I'm very disappointed to not be able to play in the coming weeks after training hard in the off-season and knowing Tennis Australia and the tours did so much to make these events happen," the 25-year-old tweeted https://twitter.com/Madison_Keys/status/1349717917064163335.
Earlier, Britain's former world number one Andy Murray tested positive for the virus, putting his Australian Open participation in doubt.
