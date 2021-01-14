Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Ferrari's Leclerc isolating after positive COVID-19 test

Ferrari Formula One driver Charles Leclerc announced on Thursday he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was self-isolating at home in Monaco with mild symptoms. The 23-year-old said he was feeling okay.

Reuters | Updated: 14-01-2021 20:38 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 20:38 IST
Motor racing-Ferrari's Leclerc isolating after positive COVID-19 test

Ferrari Formula One driver Charles Leclerc announced on Thursday he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was self-isolating at home in Monaco with mild symptoms.

The 23-year-old said he was feeling okay. "I am regularly checked according to my team's protocols. Unfortunately, I learned that I have been in contact with a positive case and immediately went into self-isolation, notifying anyone I had contact with," he said on Instagram.

"A subsequent test I took has come back positive," he added. "I will remain in isolation in my home in Monaco in compliance with the regulations set by the local health authorities."

Leclerc did not say where he might have contracted the virus but was in Dubai earlier this month. He is the fifth F1 driver known to have tested positive for COVID-19 after Mexican Sergio Perez, Canadian Lance Stroll, Britain's seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris.

McLaren's Norris was the most recent, testing positive while on holiday in Dubai earlier this month before a winter training camp. The 2021 Formula One season is due to start in Bahrain on March 28 after the usual Australian opener was postponed due to the pandemic.

Leclerc finished eighth overall last season as Ferrari endured their worst campaign in 40 years. He is joined this year by Spaniard Carlos Sainz from McLaren in place of four times world champion Sebastian Vettel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Trump's Mar-a-Lago warned over coronavirus mask violations

President Donald Trumps Mar-a-Lago clubs failure to enforce Palm Beach Countys mask ordinance at its New Years Eve bash has resulted in a warning but no fine or other punishment.The county sent a letter to the clubs manager, Bernd Lembcke, ...

Bird flu: Ban on sale, storage of poultry products lifted in Delhi after samples test negative

All the three municipal corporations in the national capital lifted the ban on sale, storage of poultry or processed chicken meat on Thursday, within 24 hours of its imposition, after 100 samples taken from Asias largest chicken mandi in Gh...

Govt notifies modified scheme on ethanol production

The government on Thursday notified a modified scheme to provide financial assistance to distilleries producing first-generation ethanol from feedstocks, including cereals.The assistance will be given for capacity expansion, setting up of n...

Airlines step up precautions ahead of U.S. presidential inauguration

Major U.S. airlines are stepping up security measures ahead of next weeks presidential inauguration after supporters of President Donald Trump disrupted some flights following violence at the U.S. Capitol last week. Delta Air Lines has put ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021