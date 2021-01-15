Soccer-Rescheduled CONCACAF men's Olympic qualifying tournament set for March
The CONCACAF men's qualifying tournament for the Tokyo Olympics will be played from March 18-30 in Guadalajara, Mexico, the governing body for soccer in North and Central America and the Caribbean said on Thursday.Reuters | Updated: 15-01-2021 02:52 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 02:26 IST
The CONCACAF men's qualifying tournament for the Tokyo Olympics will be played from March 18-30 in Guadalajara, Mexico, the governing body for soccer in North and Central America and the Caribbean said on Thursday. The competition had been originally scheduled for March last year but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The eight participating nations were drawn into two groups of four with Mexico and Honduras the two seeded teams. Group A will be comprised of Mexico, United States, Costa Rica and Dominican Republic while Group B will include Honduras, Canada, El Salvador and Haiti.
Groups will play a round-robin with the top two teams in each advancing to the semi-finals. The semi-final winners will earn spots at the Tokyo Games.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Finland beats Slovakia 6-0 to set up showdown with Canada
Canada to require air travelers to test negative for COVID-19
Health News Roundup: Canada to require air travelers to test negative for COVID-19; Australia rings in 2021 with new pandemic restrictions, traffic jams and more
Canada to require air travelers to test negative for COVID-19
Canada's COVID-19 cases surpass 600,000