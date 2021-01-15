Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Rescheduled CONCACAF men's Olympic qualifying tournament set for March

The CONCACAF men's qualifying tournament for the Tokyo Olympics will be played from March 18-30 in Guadalajara, Mexico, the governing body for soccer in North and Central America and the Caribbean said on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 15-01-2021 02:52 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 02:26 IST
Soccer-Rescheduled CONCACAF men's Olympic qualifying tournament set for March
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The CONCACAF men's qualifying tournament for the Tokyo Olympics will be played from March 18-30 in Guadalajara, Mexico, the governing body for soccer in North and Central America and the Caribbean said on Thursday. The competition had been originally scheduled for March last year but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The eight participating nations were drawn into two groups of four with Mexico and Honduras the two seeded teams. Group A will be comprised of Mexico, United States, Costa Rica and Dominican Republic while Group B will include Honduras, Canada, El Salvador and Haiti.

Groups will play a round-robin with the top two teams in each advancing to the semi-finals. The semi-final winners will earn spots at the Tokyo Games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks end mostly lower but investors eye U.S. stimulus plan

U.S. stocks ended lower on Thursday after the Dow and Nasdaq hit record highs earlier in the session as investors focused on U.S. President-elect Joe Bidens pandemic aid proposal, while the U.S. dollar weakened.MSCIs all-country world index...

U.S. big-city mayors ask Biden for direct shipments of COVID-19 vaccine

A group of big-city mayors has asked the incoming Biden administration to bypass state governments and send vaccine shipments directly to them, as U.S. coronavirus infections on Thursday topped the 23 million mark.In a letter to President-e...

INSTANT VIEW 2-Biden pandemic stimulus plan to pump $1.9 trln into economy

President-elect Joe Biden will unveil a stimulus proposal on Thursday designed to jump-start the economy during the coronavirus pandemic and help minority communities with around 1.9 trillion in aid. The stimulus package has a price tag of ...

U.S. appeals court rules two murderers with COVID-19 can be executed in Trump's final week

A U.S. appeals court ordered that the last two scheduled federal executions of President Donald Trumps administration could proceed on Thursday and Friday, overturning a lower courts suspension until March to allow the condemned men to reco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021