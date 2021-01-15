Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nigerian boy hopes for future in soccer after setting freestyle world record

"My dream is to become a footballer and international freestyler, and travel all over the world," he said. Chinonso's next target is 2,000 consecutive touches, while balancing a ball on his head.

Reuters | Updated: 15-01-2021 12:31 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 12:31 IST
Nigerian boy hopes for future in soccer after setting freestyle world record

A 12-year-old boy from Nigeria who set a world record for the most consecutive soccer ball touches in one minute while balancing a second ball on his head is planning to take his skills global when he grows up.

Chinonso Eche, from the city of Warri in southern Nigeria, has become an online sensation, with videos of his tricks attracting thousands of viewers. Inspired by footage of footballers Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, as well as retired Nigerian midfielder Jay-Jay Okocha, Chinonso said he mostly taught himself.

"Nobody taught me but my father made an impact in my life by showing me some videos... and I picked it up from there." Chinonso managed 111 football touches in 60 seconds while a second ball balanced on his head, earning him a place in the 2021 edition of the Guinness World Records, the first time it is included in the annual reference book.

The boy, now backed by a management company, hopes his talents will turn into an international career. "My dream is to become a footballer and international freestyler, and travel all over the world," he said.

Chinonso's next target is 2,000 consecutive touches, while balancing a ball on his head.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Bulls and men compete at Tamil Nadu's Palamedu 'Jallikattu'

Bulls and men tried to get thebetter of each other as the bull taming sport Jallikattubegan at the famed Palamedu here on Friday.A test of grit was on full display with the animalsfiercely trying to get past the waiting men while the tamers...

Hong Kong security chief says police surveillance under security law is not subject to existing rules

Hong Kongs security chief said on Friday that police surveillance of communications under the citys national security law is not subject to rules under the financial hubs Interception of Communications and Surveillance Ordinance.John Lee, s...

No coercive action against Arnab till Jan 29 in TRP case: Cops

The Mumbai police told the BombayHigh Court on Friday that it will not take any coercive actiontill January 29 against Republic TV editor-in-chief ArnabGoswami and other employees of ARG Outlier Media Pvt Ltd inthe alleged fake TRP scam cas...

Avalanche warnings after heavy snowfall in Alps

Authorities in Switzerland have warned of high avalanche risk in mountainous regions of the Alpine nation after heavy snowfall in recent days.Zurichs public transport company halted all tram and bus services in Switzerlands biggest city Fri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021