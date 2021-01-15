Soccer-Ibrahimovic planning talks on extending Milan stay

Left Menu
Despite turning 40 this year, Zlatan Ibrahimovic is thinking about extending his stay at AC Milan beyond this season with talks planned over a new contract, the Swede said on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 15-01-2021 17:32 IST
Despite turning 40 this year, Zlatan Ibrahimovic is thinking about extending his stay at AC Milan beyond this season with talks planned over a new contract, the Swede said on Friday. Ibrahimovic joined Milan in December 2019, and signed a one-year extension last summer to carry on in Serie A for another season in 2020-21.

Injury has disrupted Ibrahimovic's campaign, but that has not deterred the veteran striker from believing he can still compete in one of Europe's top leagues into his 40s after a return of 10 Serie A goals from just six starts this season. "As long as I'm fine, I'll go on," Ibrahimovic said in an interview with Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport. "My contract expires in June and we'll talk about it.

"I didn't want to get trapped in dead-end situations or even trap my club. That's why I signed up for six months on arrival and then renewed. I am for the freedom of choice." Eyebrows were raised when Ibrahimovic returned to Serie A, where he had already played for Juventus, Inter Milan and his current side between 2004 and 2012, but the Swede insists he picked Milan for a reason.

"I chose Milan because it was the most difficult challenge," Ibrahimovic added. "With all due respect, I see Atalanta in the Champions League and Milan not - I have come to change this situation."

